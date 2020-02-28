where-to-stream-the-original-candyman-and-its-lesser-sequels

If you’ve seen the eerie new trailer for Jordan Peele’s reimagined Candyman and are jonesing for the original (as well as its not-so-awesome sequels) you are in luck. All three can be streamed through various services. Scroll down to see where. As for the newest Candyman, which hits theaters in June, it stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Teyonah Parris and is being directed by Nia DaCosta (Top Boy). Tony Todd, who played the title character in the seminal 1992 movie and its two followups, will return for the update as will actress Vanessa Williams.

Candyman (1992): Written by horror virtuoso Clive Barker and Bernard Rose, the latter of whom also directed, this jump-scare packed masterpiece gave birth to the legend of Candyman on the big screen. Barker created the character in a 1985 short story called The Forbidden. Although Barker introduced the villain’s killer hook and killer bees in the fictional piece, he didn’t specify his race or backstory. In the film, Candyman (Todd) is the vengeful and murderous ghost of a black man brutally mutilated and killed in the 19th Century for having a romantic relationship with a white woman. In order to summon Candyman, believers have to be brave and stupid enough to say his name in the mirror five times. And many of his victims are found in or around the infamous Cabrini-Green housing project in Chicago. The original Candyman also starred Virginia Madsen and Kasi Lemmons. It can be streamed on YouTube, Amazon Prime, Google Play and Vudu for $3.99 and Netflix for free with a subscription. Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh (1995): Candyman’s lore expands in this sequel and fans find out his real name is Daniel Robitaille, an artist and the son of an enslaved black man in post-Civil War New Orleans. Hired by a plantation owner to paint his daughter Caroline’s portrait, Daniel falls in love with her and they embark on a torrid and taboo affair. When Caroline becomes pregnant, her father summons a racist lynch mob to hunt down Daniel and cut off his right hand. They drench him in honey and leave him to be stung to death by bees and his soul gets trapped in a mirror used to taunt him before he died. This time around, Daniel aka Candyman (Todd) sets out to kill his great granddaughter Annie (Kelly Rowan) and himself so that he can finally find peace in the afterlife. Bill Condon directed and Rand Ravich wrote this second installment, which also starred Veronica Cartwright and Bill Nunn. Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh can be streamed on YouTube, Amazon Prime and Google Play for $2.99 and on Crackle and Tubi for free.

Candyman: Day of the Dead (1999): Arguably the weakest link in the Candyman franchise, part three is a straight-to-DVD release and finds Candyman (Todd) in Los Angeles on Dia de los Muertos. He is there to hunt down and slaughter his great-great granddaughter, Caroline (Donna D’Errico). She’s Annie’s daughter from part two. But he doesn’t want to murder her so that he can be at peace. This time, he wants to kill his descendant so that he has someone to hang out with in the afterlife. Wow.Turi Meyer wrote and directed Candyman: Day of the Dead, which can be streamed for free on Amazon Prime with a subscription. Tony Todd and Virginia Madsen, CandymanPhoto: TriStar/Getty Images