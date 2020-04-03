where-to-stream-live-yoga-classes-online

Here is a list of online platforms, channels and trainers hosting Yoga live streams.As the world currently grapples with COVID-19, all gyms and studios have now temporarily closed. This means that the internet has now become our saviour as source fitness workouts with Yoga, Meditation and Wellness classes becoming some of the most popular live streams.We’ve seen studios and personal trainers hold their own live streams but how do you know who is turning virtual and how much it costs to join in?Below is a list of a number of Yoga platforms offering live streams at varying costs. Some are free and others charge monthly memberships, but all offer virtual Yoga classes to keep fit, healthy and happy.1. Sydney Yoga CollectiveSydney Yoga Collective is live-streaming its 32 yoga classes. It costs $10 for unlimited access and there have five free classes available each week.2. I Am That I Am That is an online yoga studio that offers both live and pre-recorded yoga and meditation classes online. It costs $9 a week for a membership but you can also email them for a discount if you can’t afford it due to the current climate crisis.4. Ihana YogaIhana Yoga has launched a virtual studio streaming services where you can watch up to five classes live per day. It’s also $1 for a two-week trial to give it a go!5. Jessica Dewar YogaJessica Dewar Yoga is Melbourne’s first yoga studio with 100% donation-based classesThey’re currently offering you access to unlimited livestreams from $14.95 a week.6. Club PilatesClub Pilates offers free live workouts and classes on its Facebook page for multiple experience levels, a range of classes and uses varied equipment.7. Sky TingFor those who enjoy the relaxation Sky Ting is dedicated to spherical techniques for longevity and joy.Sky Ting is live streaming yoga classes and offering the first week free on their $20/month plan.8. Body Mind LifeIf you enjoy doing both yoga and pilates to mix things up then Body Mind Life is a great option for you. They are at the pricier end of the scale but you do get the best of both worlds.Body Mind Life is now offering live stream and online Yoga, Pilates and Meditation classes. An introduction pass is priced at $108.9. YogaworksYogaworks was founded in 1987, and according to their Instagram ‘offers world-class yoga, teacher trainings, workshops, and online classes at myyogaworks.com.’They are is live streaming multiple yoga classes throughout the day on their site and social media – even for non-members.

