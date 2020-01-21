where-to-stay-in-rome-for-a-fabulous-family-getaway

Though guests may be drawn to The Rooms of Rome’s stunning serviced apartments for their cutting-edge design, they won’t have to sacrifice location for style, with many of the city’s most historic sights and captivating neighbourhoods within striking distance. The Rooms of Rome are just one part of the boundary-pushing Palazzo Rhinoceros project undertaken by the Alda Fendi Foundation Esperimenti – perhaps one of the most unique art and hospitality conceptual offerings in the city. In addition to Nouvel’s living spaces, the Palazzo Rhinoceros project houses exhibition spaces, and the Sole and Luna courtyards is where art installations and performances are held. For families, there are two adjoining apartments that can sleep up to four.



