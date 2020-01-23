where-to-stay-in-prague:-a-neighbourhood-guide-to-the-city’s-best-hotels

A neighbourhood guide on where to stay in Prague, as chosen by our resident expert, including the best hotels near Stare Mesto, Mala Strana and Nove Mesto.

STARE MESTO

Prague’s Old Town is the city’s tourist heart, and is pretty much packed all year round. Nonetheless, it’s worth fighting the crowds to witness its serious architectural prowess – impeccably handsome Baroque and Renaissance buildings set along charming cobbled streets – up close, and also to visit some of the area’s main sights. Old Town Square, with its famous Astronomical Clock, remains a photogenic delight, the Jewish Quarter offers a contrastively peaceful ambiance, while sights like the 15th-century Powder Tower never fail to impress. If it all gets too much, there’s an endless array of boutiques, bars, cafés and restaurants to avail yourself of.