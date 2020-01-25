where-to-stay-in-bangkok:-a-neighbourhood-guide-to-the-city’s-best-hotels

A neighbourhood guide on where to stay in Bangkok, as chosen by our resident expert, including the best hotels on Rattanakosin Island, along Sukhumvit Road, around Silom Road, along the Chao Praya River and in Chinatown.
Contents
Rattanakosin Island
Also known as Old Town and not quite an island, Bangkok’s historic centre stretches along the eastern bank of the Chao Praya River and is bordered by several canals that once served as defensive moats. Numerous historic sites including the Royal Palace, the famed Wat Po with its reclining Buddha and the City Pillar shrine can be explored on foot and Rattanakosin is also the location of Khao San Road, the city’s thriving budget tourism strip that offers countless cheap eateries and night spots.
This exquisite heritage property on the banks of the Chao Phraya River is within walking distance of many of Bangkok’s historic sites, including the Royal Palace and Wat Po.
The three rooms and four suites are situated right across from Wat Arun, the Temple of Dawn, and there’s a sumptuous tropical garden, a great pool and several salas by the water’s edge. The largest suite by the pool has two bedrooms, perfect for families.
The Bangkok Publishing Residence started as a row of 1960s shophouses and has been lovingly restored into an intimate, classy hotel that gives larger luxury properties in Bangkok a run for their money. It’s a 10-minute walk to Khao San Road and a 15-minute taxi ride to the royal palace. The airport is about an hour away. Only breakfast is served – but it’s excellent. Much of the fruit and vegetables used in the kitchen is grown on the hotel roof.
Sala Arun is a delightful riverside boutique property located in the heart of historic Ratanakosin Island, perfect fit for visitors interested in Bangkok’s historic heritage. It’s housed in an 80-year-old Chinese shophouse opposite iconic Wat Arun and has a decent restaurant, a great roof terrace and nine rooms. Of the rooms, six have stunning views onto Wat Arun across the river while the remaining three look out towards Wat Po.
Downtown Bangkok
Sukhumvit Road runs through the heart of downtown Bangkok and is lined with gigantic shopping malls, countless hotels, many of the city’s best restaurants and much of the Thai capital’s nightlife, infamous and otherwise. Numerous alleys called sois, that branch off the main road, offer further culinary adventures. Some of the best shopping can be found around Siam Square – for bargains the old MBK mall is unbeatable, while the Sofitel’s rooftop bar offers splendid views of the city’s soaring concrete canyons.
Visitors keen to stay downtown can hardly do better than the Sofitel Sukhumvit, a luxurious 345-room hotel with excellent facilities, two great restaurants and a large pool. It’s close to the sky train in an area packed with shopping opportunities, restaurants and bars as well as some of the city’s most illustrious nightlife. Guests are always welcomed with a hearty greeting by the staff and great efforts are made to showcase the hotel’s well-balanced mix of French grandeur and fine Thai culture.
The Cabochon is a one-off, highly personal and stylish heritage-style boutique hotel, particularly popular with design and art professionals, and makes for a personalised and intimate change from the larger downtown hotels. The restaurant serves authentic Thai dishes and the rooftop swimming pool is 25m long, offering stupendous views of the city. It’s about a half hour by skytrain to the Chao Praya River, from where it’s a hop by ferry to the Royal Palace, Wat Po and Wat Arun.
The Siam Kempinski is a family-friendly hotel oasis of some 400 splendid rooms grouped around a relaxing garden area with four distinct free-form pools. For shoppers, diners and night owls, the Kempinski is perfectly placed: the hotel is connected via footbridge to the upscale Siam Paragon mall, through which the Siam BTS skytrain station is accessible in a couple of minutes’ walk. The hotel’s culinary highlight is Sra Bua, a truly excellent Thai fine dining restaurant that has a Michelin star.
Silom Road
Lined with skyscrapers, Bangkok’s financial district is home to great hotels, countless restaurants and bars as well as fascinating off the beaten track sights – the colourful Sri Mariamman Hindu Temple, built in 1860, and several near-by Indian eateries are worth a visit. The Kathmandu Photo Gallery hosts interesting exhibitions and the historic Neilson-Hayes Library welcomes weary visitors with a great café and an art gallery. Last but not least, Lumphini Park is Bangkok’s largest green space, popular with joggers and monitor lizards.
The 20-year-old Banyan Tree, located in the upmarket Sathorn area, runs like a well-oiled machine, offering sumptuous Thai elegance – think long silent corridors, deep carpets and floor-to-ceiling windows offering anonymous but attractive comfort. The rooftop Vertigo Restaurant and Moon Bar add giddy excitement with some of the best views of the city. You’ll find excellent service and all the amenities one might expect from a five-star hotel, including a pool, gym and spa.
The Sukhothai Bangkok is a luxury hotel for seasonal travellers, offering old-world charm, opulent colonial-era suites, an excellent choice of restaurants and a downtown great location on South Sathorn, near Lumphini Park and the British Embassy. There’s also a large swimming pool, a gym, a spa and an attractive garden. The MRT Lumphini underground station is eight minutes’ walk away, while the BTS skytrain station Sala Daeng is 10 minutes on foot.
It’s all about style at the Sofitel So – an outrageously fashionable lifestyle hotel located in the downtown Sathorn area facing Lumpini Park – and in this respect the hotel is pretty much in a league of its own in Bangkok. Christian Lacroix designed the hotel logo, the playful staff uniforms and the executive lounge with its modernist art and retrofitted furniture (all glamour, post-punk and ever so slightly over the top). The Sofitel So works because it’s audacious and unusual in Bangkok, and perhaps anywhere.
Chao Praya River
Both sides of the Chao Praya River are lined with fantastic hotels, bars and restaurants that offer stunning views. The legendary Mandarin Oriental Hotel vies with The Siam, a faux-colonial hotel palace in the north of the city, for Bangkok’s classiest digs, while the sunset over Wat Arun is best enjoyed from the roof terrace of Riva Arun, a small heritage hotel. A trip on the regular ferry all the way to Nonthaburi is a fantastic introduction to some of Bangkok’s most iconic sites.
The Siam is an exquisite and one of a kind heritage-style luxury hotel that seamlessly marries classic Thai influences with Art Deco aesthetics. It sits on the edge of the historic heart of Bangkok, offering easy access to the city’s main temples and museums and guests can get just about anywhere in the area by hopping on the hotel’s river boat. The property is a long way from downtown shopping and nightlife, but for those who are into sightseeing, it’s perfect.
The Peninsula towers over the western side of the Chao Praya, a short ferry or boat ride away from the Saphan Thaksin skytrain station and the city’s main historic sites, including the Royal Palace. The classic luxury urban resort offers neoclassical international elegance effortlessly coupled with contemporary Thai design touches, and fantastic views of Bangkok’s skyline from its 370 rooms. Great service and a fantastically placed Thai restaurant overlooking the water complete the setting.
The Oriental is spread between two properties on either side of the Chao Praya River. The oldest hotel in the prestigious Mandarin Oriental group, it first opened in 1876, since when it has held its position as a genuine cultural institution with great flair and an understated warmth quite unique amongst luxury hotels. It’s a three-minute ferry shuttle to Sathorn pier and the Saphan Taksin BTS skytrain station connecting to downtown Bangkok. A long tail boat can whisk guests to the Royal Palace in 15 minutes.
Chinatown
Bangkok’s Chinatown is a world of its own. Recently connected to the rest of the city by a new underground (MRT) line, the area is home to incredible markets, stunning shrines and temples, and a myriad of narrow alleys bustling with commerce and local life. Some of Bangkok’s best street-food, banned by the city authorities in many other parts of the city, can be found around Yaowarat Road, and funky Soi Nana is home to trendy bars, chic eateries and a couple of intriguing hotel options.
Located on the edge of Bangkok’s historic Chinatown on trendy Soi Nana, the 103 is a small, exquisitely restored 100-year-old building which offers just six large rooms, with mezzanine floors or balconies, wooden floors, antique furniture and plenty of retro vibe. It’s ideal for visitors keen to forego the concrete canyons of downtown Bangkok, located at the western end of Soi Nana, one of Bangkok’s trendiest (and least seedy) nightlife areas which is lined with bars and restaurants.
China’s ‘Roaring Thirties’ come to life at Shanghai Mansion, a retrofitted, 70-year-old building in the heart of Bangkok’s Chinatown which has served as a venue for Chinese opera, as a house of ill repute and, for the past nine years, as a classy and stylish hotel. The hotel is located on Yaowarat Road, Chinatown’s main thoroughfare, which is lined with shops, pharmacies, restaurants and jewellers. In the evening countless street food stalls set up on the pavements.
Prince Heritage Theatre Stay, located close to the river and Chinatown, is set in a beautifully refurbished, spectacular 100-year-old Art Deco-inspired cinema, its screen still intact. Hotel wise, it offers just four spacious suites and several dorms. There’s no restaurant, the area around the hotel is crammed with some of Bangkok’s best street food vendors. The bar serves a range of great cocktails inspired by classic films, accompanied by copious amounts of free popcorn. It’s a great place for an early evening glass or two.
