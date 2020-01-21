where-to-stay-for-a-romantic-break-in-brighton,-including-rooms-with-sea-views-and-cool-cocktail-bars

The hotel is set right on Brighton’s seafront, making for great views as well as a most convenient location right between Brighton’s two piers. The Harbour Hotels’ nautical theme works well here: a broadly blue and grey colour scheme with stylish detailing in shades of gold, interspersed here with fun, colourful pop art-style seaside prints, in a nod to the locale. In fine weather, the doors of the Jetty bar and restaurant open on to the pavement outside to enable drinking al fresco. This is a popular spot with locals, especially when live music is on, and the hotel also hosts weddings, meaning it can get very busy at times.



Read expert review

