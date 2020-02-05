where-to-see-lgbtq+-theatre-in-london

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Just over 50 years ago, it would have been unthinkable that we could have as many shows as we do with LGBTQ storylines in London’s biggest theatres.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, which is a happy staple in the West End with a film coming out soon, has become a hugely popular production, while & Juliet found an instant fan base when it opened a few months ago.

We’re lagging far behind with a few of the letters in the acronym. It’s still an all too rare occurrence to see lesbian, bisexual, trans and non-binary stories leading the narratives on the mainstream stage, and even less likely are queer stories about or by people of colour.

So, we look to the fringes for better representation. ​We know the most exciting LGBTQ theatre begins life on the smaller stage, so here are some of the London theatres where you can hear those stories told all year round.

King’s Head Theatre

Since Dan Crawford opened it in the 1970s, the King’s Head Theatre has been a champion of LGBTQ stories. Under his direction and that of current artistic director Adam Spreadbury-Maher, the theatre has become known for presenting new, powerful and necessary stories. Most recently, the King’s Head’s production of Kevin Elyot’s Coming Clean transferred to the West End. The theatre’s annual Queer Season in the summer places established works by writers such as Elyot and Jonathan Harvey next to that of exciting new artists. This year marks 50 years since it opened, and is moving to a bigger space just around the corner.

115 Upper Street, Islington, N1 1QN, kingsheadtheatre.com

Above the Stag

As London’s only full-time, entirely LGBTQ dedicated theatre, Above The Stag began in the function room above a pub in Victoria. Ten years and another venue later, it’s moved to a new premises in Vauxhall. They produce new writing, musicals and revivals such as a reboot of Jonathan Harvey’s Beautiful Thing and Grindr: The Opera.

72 Albert Embankment , Vauxhall, SE1 7TP, abovethestag.org.uk

Soho Theatre

In Soho, you’d expect there to be a venue catering to the district’s long and proud LGBTQ history, and you’d be right. Soho Theatre flies the rainbow flag all year round with one-person-plays, comedy and drag shows, as well as full-blown, queer championing theatre. The studio, theatre and underground cabaret bar give ample opportunities to see all genres back to back.

21 Dean Street, Soho, W1D 3NE, sohotheatre.com

Arcola Theatre

The Arcola Queer Collective creates radical performances revolving around LGBTQ stories, from queer historical activism to lives around the world today. The collective is open to any LGBTQ identifying artists in east London, and presents work that reflects the diversity of the city as a whole.

24 Ashwin Street, Dalston, E8 3DL, arcolatheatre.com

The Glory

We know it as the best pub in London (this writer’s opinion) but The Glory is also a producer of unique LGBTQ theatre. Owner Jonny Woo is an actor and writer as well as drag star, and has been known to star in these shows. They may only come around once in a while, but it’s worth keeping an eye out for. Catch a cabaret while you wait.

281 Kingsland Road, Haggerston, E2 8AS, theglory.co

The Yard

As a theatre dedicated to staging brand new plays, you can be sure the Yard pushes queer artists to the forefront in their programmes. Their annual NOW festival – which shows five weeks of new writing – always has a heavy LGBTQ slant and regular Live Drafts events bring out queer work. Drag king group Pecs have produced two full-length shows with the theatre, with the option of having a dance with the kings afterwards.

Bush Theatre

The Bush Theatre isn’t a LGBTQ theatre space, but it is one of London’s larger theatres that platforms queer writers – and does it well. Lynette Linton’s first season as artistic director has given us a revival of Jackie Kay’s Chiaroscuro and the High Table by Temi Wilkey, two plays where queer women of colour take centre stage.

7 Uxbridge Road, Shepherds Bush, W12 8LJ, bushtheatre.co.uk

Camden People’s Theatre

The inaugural Come As You Are festival in 2017 placed the Camden People’s Theatre firmly on the LGBTQ radar. The festival explored trans, non-binary and genderqueer identities, and the theatre continues to programme stories such as these. Most theatres still don’t programme these stories, so we jump at any chance!

58-60 Hampstead Road, Kings Cross, NW1 2PY, cptheatre.co.uk

