where-to-party-in-austin,-including-live-music,-dive-bars-and-kale-margaritas

Austin is known as a city that likes to have a good time, and those seeking out its famed nightlife won’t be disappointed. From decades-old institutions to hip, stylish newcomers, the hundreds of bars and nightly performances mean that the biggest challenge is deciding where to go. The city embraces its moniker of ‘Live Music Capita lof the World’ whole-heartedly, and on any given night around 100 acts can be heard in venues across the city playing every genre of music imaginable. Strolling along famed Sixth Street downtown, where music flows out of every doorway, is a must for the experience and people-watching, while venturing off Sixth will take you to some of Austin’s best spots.



Downtown

Antone’s

This grandaddy of Austin music was started in 1975 by the late Clifford Antone, with a focus on blues and Texan musicians. Antone’s has welcomed performers including B.B. King, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Ray Charles, along with local favourites such as Bob Schneider, Marcia Ball and The Fabulous Thunderbirds. The crowd is a microcosm of young tech entrepreneurs to old hippies and everything in between, and the atmosphere is exactly what you’d expect: dark, intimate and pulsing with energy. You go to Antone’s strictly for the world-class music, so keep drinks simple. You need tickets for the shows, though some are free; don’t miss Antone’s record store, Big Henry’s Vinyl & Gifts.