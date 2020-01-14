Where to get Love Island merchandise – from water bottles to luggage and bath robes

The winter season of Love Island has officially kicked off, catapulting its newest line-up of sexy singletons onto our screens.

But that’s not all that’s new – the Love Island shop has also launched new merchandise for those hoping to publicly declare their dedication to the show.

From new luggage, to robes, makeup and of course… the iconic water bottle, there’s a lot to feast your eyes on.

So, what Love Island merchandise can you buy, and where is the best place to get your mitts on a bottle?

Where to get a Love Island water bottle

As always, you can buy the official Love Island water bottle from the Love Island shop.

The customisable bottle is available in pink, blue or orange and costs £15.

Or, if you’re coupled up, you can buy two for £25.

If your budget doesn’t stretch that far, stores such as Etsy, Wowcher and eBay offer more affordable alternatives.

Or, if you’re feeling crafty, you can buy some personalised Love Island decal on Amazon for the bargain price of just £1.85, and attach it to your own bottle.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

What other merchandise is available from the Love Island shop?

There are a few new arrivals to the Love Island store, but let’s start with our favourite: the robe.

Recreate Chris Taylor’s steez with their hot pink satin robe which also comes with the option of customisation.

You can’t put a price on style, but it will set you back just £20.

Other new arrivals to the store include personalised baby beakers (£10), as well as additional luggage and makeup lines.

The sun feels a million miles away, but if you’re lucky enough to grab some winter sun, there’s also a range of new sunglasses in the store.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

MORE: If Love Island won’t take a stand against trophy hunting, I’m not watching

MORE: Love Island drama around the corner as Callum Jones’s ex teases entrance to villa?