Where to eat, drink and stay in Megève

Where to eat

Flocons de Sel

Gourmands rejoice: Megève is home to three Michelin-starred restaurants — not bad for a tiny Alpine spot. No trip to the area is complete without a meal at inimitable Flocons de Sel. With three Michelin stars it’s not cheap but it’s worth it for the melt-in-your-mouth filet of venison and the kind of hors d’oeuvre you’ll dream about for weeks. A little gentler on your wallet, the bar Spaggiari serves seriously good pizzas; or refuel after a day on the slopes with a chocolat chaud at Le Georges tearoom. Finally, make room for the croûte du Gouet at Le Gouet above St Nicolas de Veroce: bread soaked in white wine with cheese, ham and eggs. Heaven.

What to do

Hot air ballooning is one way to get around (Alamy Stock Photo)

Throughout winter and early spring, the village offers a melting pot of sports activities and, with 445km of pistes set in the imperious shadow of Mont Blanc, it’s a skier’s paradise. For those who prefer to take in the view at a slightly more glacial pace, hot air ballooning runs all seasons. Raucous après-ski is less of a fixture: instead, the chic guests head to one of the mountain restaurants, such as the De Rothschild-owned L’Auberge de la Cote 2000 for a tipple. If a day’s skiing hasn’t tired you out, the club Jazz des 5 Rues has live music and an electric atmosphere. If you’re booking ahead for summer, Megève is gaining a reputation as a pre-eminent wellness destination, with burnt-out Parisians fleeing for fresh mountain air, daily hikes and a week of pampering at one of many award-winning spas. Try Le Spa du M, which boasts a Turkish hammam cut into the rocks.

Where to shop

Megève’s village centre isn’t nicknamed the ‘21st arrondissement of Paris’ for nothing: the cobbled streets are lined with boutiques and independent shops selling everything from Celine to salopettes. Head to Blu&Berry for an ample selection of designer brands and Formes et Utopie for unrivalled interiors inspo. Fashion historians should stop by the family-run shop AAllard, where Émile Allais helped invent the stirrup ski pant.

Where to stay

Chic suite: Les Fermes de Marie

Since Baroness Noèmie de Rothschild ‘discovered’ it in 1920, Megève has cemented its reputation as the most boujie ski resort in the Alps. Rich and famous guests from Audrey Hepburn to Carla Bruni have swished down the pistes here, or swigged a couple of vin chaud in one of the many bistros. The undulating hills around the medieval village centre are studded with a smorgasbord of luxury hotels, boasting enough stars to dim the Milky Way. One of the best is Les Fermes de Marie, a boutique hotel made up of a little hamlet of alpine chalets, a restaurant and a state of the art spa; the vibe is a cross between Soho Farmhouse and The Sound Of Music. Come during ski season and sample the award-winning fondue and return in summer for bracing mountain walks, back-to-back spa treatments and, inevitably, more fondue.

Juliana was a guest of Les Fermes de Marie, rooms from £259 (fermesdemarie.com)