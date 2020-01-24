where-to-celebrate-chinese-new-year-2020?-top-chefs-reveal-their-favourite-restaurants

The first recorded Chinese restaurant in Britain opened in 1907, though it wasn’t until the 1950s that Chinese food (or, more accurately, an Anglo-Cantonese mash-up of cuisines that was more palatable to gastronomically cautious Brits), took off.

These days, authentic Chinese food is easy to find, and it’s not just the preserve of Sinophiles living in London. Across the country you’ll find a whole host of excellent Chinese restaurants serving a huge variety of regional dishes. From Cantonese to Sichuan, and Hunan to Fujian, we are opening our eyes to the delights of regional Chinese cooking.

Ching-He Huang, a Taiwan-born, British-raised chef, food writer and TV personality, is excited by the recent transformation of Britain’s Chinese food scene. “True, authentic, traditional Chinese cuisine is making it to the fore”, she says. “People are much more adventurous, have travelled, and are much more open minded. That has brought with it an appetite for true taste.”

While regional and authentic Chinese food grows in popularity, Ching believes there are still barriers to break. “In a lot of Chinese cuisines they love offal – with our western palates we don’t quite have the same love affair!”

This year, Chinese New Year falls on 25 January, and Chinese restaurants across the country will be celebrating with special menus. But what does a traditional Chinese New Year meal entail?