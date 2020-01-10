Where to celebrate Chinese New Year 2020 – the best events in London, across the UK and beyond

Chinese New Year is almost with us again – but there is still enough time to plan a celebratory trip, even if you want to fly out to China itself. How to do it? Read on…

1. The Rat’s Back

Well, happy new year. May your next 12 months be filled with health and happi…

Hang on a second. Haven’t we done this already? On January 1? You know, New Year’s Day? You had a hangover, I was still angry about what you said to Simon at the party, and Sarah rang up, still in tears, about your behaviour in the kitchen. I know we said we’d put it behind us, but we need to discuss this at some point, our therapist says.

Sorry, I got sidetracked there. Anyway. That was plain old New Year. And now we’re talking about Chinese New Year, which, tied to the lunar cycle, flits and flickers around the calendar like the fantastical thing it is. This year, it will be turning up on January 25, and will usher in the Year of the Rat – the first time since 2008.

Better still, Chinese New Year is not a single day, but a season which lasts for more than two weeks – celebrations will run until February 8. How to take part? Perhaps via the parade and party that will take over central London on the afternoon of Sunday January 26.