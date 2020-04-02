where-to-buy-water-filters-online-in-australia

Due to recent events, many stores are experiencing a shortage of certain products. Be aware that many retailers may currently be out of stock, have longer shipping times than usual or be charging above-average prices. If you’re looking to remove some of the contaminants and additives found in drinking water and improve the taste, check out these retail sites where you can buy water filters online and get them delivered to your Australian address.Sites to buy water filters and pitchers online HouseBunningsBig WShop Naturally 1. BritaPerhaps the first name people think of when it comes to water filters, Brita has been in operation for over 50 years.Wide variety of jugs and pitchers to choose from20% off your first order30-day money back guaranteeGo to Brita websiteView coupon codes for Brita 2. AmazonAmazon has a huge variety of water filters and accessories in stock at a price to suit just about any budget.Customer reviews are a key focus on all productsFree delivery to anywhere in Australia for orders over $39Save 10% at checkout on some water filtersGo to Amazon websiteView coupon codes for Amazon 3. eBayWith trends on your selected product listed alongside its price, eBay makes it easy to ensure you are paying the right amount.Choose your brand, product type, colour and more with easeBuyer protection guaranteedMore than 25 years’ experience in the marketplaceGo to eBay websiteView coupon codes for eBay 5. HouseBased out of Melbourne, all House items are shipped the day after your order and the company has a dedicated customer service team on hand.Extensive online information on each productRefunds offered within 30 days of purchase for unused itemsPayPal is an option and all pricing is in Australian dollarsGo to House websiteView coupon codes for House 6. BunningsBunnings offers low prices and an extensive range of household products.Guarantee to beat a competitor’s price by 10%Range to suit just about any home improvement needProducts can be purchased with Zip Pay, Openpay and PayPal. 7. Big WBig W offers an extensive range of products at an affordable price and close attention to customer service.Simple, user-friendly online filtering systemAfterpay, Zip Pay and lay-by payment optionsRefund or exchange within 90 days of purchase 8. Shop NaturallyEstablished in 2009, Shop Naturally has a commitment to ecological responsibility in everything it does.Packaging is 99.9% plastic freeDiscounts on your first orderRefunds or gift cards on a wide range of returned, unused items

Which of these retailers offer free delivery for water filters?Brita: Free shipping on orders over $100Bunnings: Delivery costs depend on the order. For items where delivery is the only option, the cost is included in the overall price.Amazon: Sign up to Amazon Prime and get free shipping and returns on millions of itemsBig W: Costs vary. Free shipping for orders over $50 on clothing, footwear, fashion accessoriesFishpond: Standard shipping is free on over 19 million products sent anywhere within Australia or New ZealandeBay: Sign up to eBay Plus and score free shipping and returns on millions of itemsShop Naturally: Depends on weight. Free shipping for orders over $65 with 3kg limit in selected areas.House: free shipping on orders over $89, otherwise flat shipping rate of $10

