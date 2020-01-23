where-to-buy-the-bikinis-and-outfits-from-love-island-2020

We don’t need to wait until the summer for our Love Island fix anymore as the new winter version of the show has finally hit the screens. Set in South Africa, the series sees a whole new cast of singletons entering the villa and preparing to couple up.

Also new to the series is host Laura Whitmore, who steps into Caroline Flack’s shoes to lead the glamorous islanders through the texts, turned heads and tears which almost certainly lie ahead.

While it might be a cold and dark in the UK, the sun is shining in the Love Island villa – meaning swimwear, sarongs and sparkles are out in full force. If you’re feeling inspired by the islanders’ glam get-ups, you can buy the exact outfits as worn by the ladies in every episode so far.

Paige Turley

Paige’s gold dress

Islander Paige Turley added a touch of sparkle to the first evening in the villa with this balloon sleeve gold dress. The dress has a plunge neckline, ruched-front skirt and ties around the waist – microphone not required.

Paige’s white Bardot jumper

Paige wore this I Saw it First off the shoulder jumper in cream on episode three of Love Island in the South Africa villa, but you can also get the same design in black or “stone” (a light, warm brown).

Paige’s gold trousers

Often favouring softer tones like white and golds in the series so far, Paige wore these sheer wide leg trousers in the villa for a touch of shimmering glamour (which you can now grab for yourself).

Paige’s white denim playsuit

Denim can be light and summery, like the white denim playsuit Paige wore during the daytime in the fifth instalment of Love Island.

Paige’s tassle dress

Muted tones and shimmer are very much Paige’s go-to look so this gold tassel dress had her name all over it. Get your own online now.

Paige’s black swimsuit

Paige soaked up the sun with this wrap-around, cut-out bikini during the second episode of week two.

Paige’s lace suit

Paige’s two-piece suit is elegant and sophisticated and the lace lends a feminine touch. The suit also comes as separates if you want to glam up some other outfits.

Leanne Amaning

Leanne’s blue Bardot dress

Once the night drew in, the islanders changed into glam evening wear with Leanne Amaning opting for a cobalt blue puff-sleeve dress. Although Leanne wore it with the sleeves up, this Bardot dress can also be worn off the shoulder to switch things up.

Leanne’s diamonte t-shirt dress

Londoner Leanne looked extra glam in this black mesh diamante dress. She wore it over her orange bikini at the start of the very first episode when she was the third contestant to be introduced to viewers.

Leanne’s printed dress

In the second episode of the winter Love Island series, Leanne looked polished in this black and red fitted dress. While the islander opted for the print design, the piece is also available in plain black or pink, for a softer, more summery look.

Leanne’s satin mini dress

Leanne looked ultra-glam last night in a high neckline satin mini dress. The same one is now in stock online in seven different colours and prints including leopard, burgundy and emerald while Leanne opted for the red.

Leanne’s green two piece

In the fourth episode of winter Love Island Leanne and Mike shared a kiss (sorry Jess) and Leanne wowed in a two-piece green metallic outfit. Now you can grab both halves of the look for yourself.

Leanne’s leopard dress

Buy at I Saw it First £30

Leanne’s tassle crop top and mini skirt set are true Love Island luxe.

Leanne’s patterned dress

Leanne looked pretty in pink wearing this exact patterned dress and you can too as it is now in stock online.

Leanne’s neon belted swimsuit

This belted swimsuit was worn by Leanne on the first show of the second week. She went for the costume in neon pink but it is also available in cow print and red, if that’s more your style.

Leanne’s leopard paisley bikini

Leanne has been partial to some leopard print in the series so far and this paisley pattern version puts a new twist on a classic. Get yours as a full set or mix and match, as the top and bottoms can be bought separately.

Shaughna Phillips

Shaughna’s pink sarong

Shaughna Phillips arrived at the villa in a bright bikini and this neon pink sarong. The exact side-tie piece is available to buy now online or it can be purchased in white, neon orange, black and neon lime if another colour takes your fancy

Shaunghna’s perspex heels

Shaughna’s pink ruffle dress

Back in pink again, Shaughna saw in the second episode wearing this exact pink ruffle dress with a lace-up front. If you’re more a fan of the LBD, you can get this design in black instead.

Shaughna’s top and shorts

Shaughna wore a comfy pair of shorts and a coordinating grey top to chill out in at the villa. You can get the full loungewear set online if you’re feeling more like some cosy coordinates than swimwear this winter.

Shaughna’s pink swimsuit

Back in pink again, Shaughna donned this bright one-piece swimsuit for daytime relaxing at the villa in episode four.

Shaughna’s Bardot top

The Bardot style has proved popular on the show so far and Shaughna followed suit with this shimmery organza version during episode five.

Shaughna’s belted blouse

Shaughna wore this belted blouse in “taupe” on the show although it is also available in “emerald” green.

Shaughna’s denim jacket

A quick cover-up is always a good investment and Shaughna looked great in this cropped denim jacket during episode six at the villa.

Shaughna’s draped dress

Officially kicking off week two of Love Island, Shaughna wore this draped taupe-coloured dress during Monday evening at the villa.

Shaughna’s leopard swimsuit and shirt

Shaughna relaxed by the pool in I Saw it First’s leopard print swimsuit paired with an oversized shirt (in beige, although it also comes in black) knotted over the top.

Shaughna’s demin shorts and belt

On week two, Tuesday was not Shaughna’s day as she tried to convince new Islander Rebecca to back off Connor following the dance challenge. Dress for your own drama with her bold diamante belt threaded through these demin shorts.

Shaughna’s cream blazer

Shaughna kept things sophisticated with a smart cream blazer over her evening outfit, which you can also get in “sage” (a muted green) and pink.

Shaughna’s cosy cardigan

For Wednesday evening, Shaughna pulled on a cosy cardigan to keep warm as the temperature lowered. As we’re still stuck in winter, this maxi knit from I Saw it First is an almost identical style-steal if you want to do the same.

Siânnise Fudge

Siânnise’s one-piece swimsuit

25-year-old Bristolian Siânnise Fudge wore this white and gold patterned one-piece with a tie-waist and knotted shoulder details. It’s also available in two other designs: orange paisley and white leopard if you want to put your own stamp on the look.

Siânnise’s camel Bardot dress

This ruffled off-the-shoulder dress is the identical one worn by Siânnise on the evening of the second episode which, like most items available to buy from the show, is available in another colour. This one can also be purchased in black.

Siânnise’s snake bikini

Another stylish swimwear look for Siânnise, this orange snake print two-piece bikini also comes in turquoise or red if you want a style steal rather than a direct copy.

Siânnise’s yellow dress

Siânnise complimented her tan with this yellow draped dress on the fourth evening in the villa. Sadly, the compliments didn’t extend to Nas, as Siânnise told him she was “not interested in him romantically, at all.”

Siânnise’s grey striped lounge set

Siânnise’s cosy pyjama two-piece set is available to buy as an all-in-one.

Siânnise’s snake print swimsuit

If you’re a fan of the one-piece, this snake print cut-out version as worn by Siânnise is a great option.

Siânnise’s black bodycon dress

Siânnise’s black bodycon dress with clear straps looked great on her as she changed for the evening and good news for you – it’s in stock now.

Siânnise’s utility dress

Monday seemed to be the night of warm stone colours, as Siânnise opted for this exact utility dress which is in stock now.

Siânnise’s square earrings

Siânnise injected some easy evening glam with these exact gold square earrings and now you can pick up a pair for yourself.

Siânnise’s yellow snake bikini

In her third snake-print swimwear of the series so far, Siânnise stood out from the crowd in this yellow snake print swimsuit set during the second episode of week two.

Eve Gale

Eve’s burgundy bikini

Twin sisters Eve and Jess Gale exploded onto the scene at the finale of the first episode. In the next show, Eve donned this burgundy bikini for daytime down-time by the pool and the same one is available to get your hands on now in five colours.

Eve’s lace bodysuit and skirt

Twin Eve paired a burgundy lace bodysuit with a white ruffled skirt for the third night in the villa. The skirt is technically “skorts” as they cleverly combine shorts beneath the ruffled skirt. Both items are available to buy now so you can recreate the whole outfit.

Eve’s red stripe dress

If you had your eye on Eve’s red lace dress in the fourth instalment of Love Island instalment, you can grab your own in a choice of three colours.

Jess Gale

Jess’s denim playsuit

A stylish and easy all-in-one is always a good idea and Eve’s twin Jess looked great in a demin playsuit during the third instalment of the show. Get your own while they’re still in stock.

Jess’s lace bodysuit and red skirt

Jess paired a black lace bodysuit with the red version of those ruffle “skorts” which we saw her twin Eve wearing on day three. Both are available now in multiple colours so you can switch up your own version of this look.

Jess’s neon bikini

There’s no shortage of bikinis at the Love Island villa and Jess opted for a neon green swim set which is also available in five other colours if green isn’t your thing.

Jess’s red strappy dress

This was a popular red dress in the Love Island villa with both Jess and Leanne opting for the same one. Get your own online now in red (as worn by the Islanders) or “nude”.

Jess’s belted utility dress

A very similar dress to the one Siânnise wore the same evening, the main difference with this design being extra uniform-style pockets on the top half of the dress. Both Jess and Siannise’s dresses are available in “stone” (the tones they both wore themselves) and black.

Jess’s blue pvc bikini

Islander Jess soaked up the sun in this Pvc sky blue bikini. You can get the same one now or put your own stamp on the look by going for the same set in lemon yellow.

Jess’s black mesh dress

On Wednesday’s episode during we two we saw Jess wearing a black mesh dress in the villa. It’s now in stock so you can get your hands on your own.

Jess’s satin skirt

Glam as ever, Jess wore this satin mini skirt in “champagne” but you can also snap one up in “ivory”.

Sophie Piper

Sophie’s denim dress

Sophie’s dark wash denim dress puts an evening spin on more summery daytime looks.

Sophie’s pearl bra

Looking truly angelic, Sophie paired this pearl bra with wings during Monday night’s dance challenge, which saw the Islanders attempt to raise heart-rates the highest in order to win.

Sophie’s diamond choker

In the second of week two, Sophie glammed up her evening outfit with this diamond choker necklace, available online now.

Sophie’s buckle strap bikini

To pass the sunny day at the villa, Sophie went for this bra-style bikini with adjustable buckle straps.

Sophie’s white bikini

Sophie wore a sweet bow-fronted bikini on the third episode of week 2. It’s also strapless, meaning no shoulder tan-line problems.

Sophie’s polka dot pyjamas

After a long day of Love Islanding, Sophie changed into a set of polka dot pyjamas. The exact set is now available online at Boux Avenue.

Other clothing worn by the Love Island girls is due to be released soon so keep an eye out for the latest Love Island bikinis and clothing.

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.