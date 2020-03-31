where-to-buy-printers-online

Over the past few years, paper has become less important to our increasingly digital workplace. With that said, there are still plenty of occasions when you need to print off a physical document to do your job. With many businesses now in lockdown due to coronavirus and online schooling becoming the norm, having a printer in the home is more essential than ever. For most of us, using the office printer or ducking down to the library is no longer possible. Fortunately, there are plenty of online stores where you can score a cheap printer deal suitable for the home office and schooling. Here are some of the best options in Australia. Online laptop dealsAmazonAmazon Australia has swiftly cemented itself as one of the best places to buy tech online. It sells hundreds of different models from every major manufacturer, including 3D printers. Prices start at under $200.Why shop at Amazon?Express delivery available24/7 customer serviceEasy returnsBuy printers at Amazon eBayeBay has one of the largest selections of new and second-hand printers online. eBay’s marketplace structure makes it easy to track down the item you’re after and compare prices from various sellers to get yourself the best deal. You can regularly find printers for under $20. Free shipping on eligible items with eBay Plus membershipNew products added dailyShop by guaranteed delivery dateBuy printers at eBay The Good GuysConsumer electronics store The Good Guys is known for being one of the most competitive on the market. In addition to running frequent sales, the retailer also offers a price match guarantee, so you can be assured that you’re getting a good printer deal. Prices start at $69.Frequent dealsClick and collect availablePremium delivery option includes unboxing and connecting of productBuy printers at The Good Guys Bing LeeConsumer electronics store Bing Lee has an extensive range of printers at very competitive prices. It carries some of the biggest printer brands, including Canon, Fuji Xerox and Epson. Prices start at just $37.Price match guaranteeTwo-hour click and collect availableLive chat available seven days a weekBuy printers at Bing Lee KoganKogan specialises in affordable tech products and printers are no exception. The retailer regularly runs “hot deals” on printers and accessories, so keep an eye out for new deals. Prices start at $139.Earn and use Qantas Frequent Flyer pointsFree delivery on eligible itemsExclusive discounts and free shipping on all items with Kogan First membershipBuy printers at KoganCatchCatch has a dedicated sales portal for home office printers. Catch also sells a wide range of computing accessories at very affordable prices. You can find exclusive deals by joining Club Catch. Try out Club Catch for free for 30 daysExpress delivery options availableClub Catch membership gives you free delivery choices for an annual subscription feeBuy printers at Catch HP printer dealsHewlett-Packard (HP) has been manufacturing printers for decades. It offers an extensive range of options for home users, specialising in Inkjet and LaserJet models. You can buy HP printers from most online merchants on this list, but they also sell direct to the customer. Free delivery across AustraliaRefund or replacement guarantee in case of computer failureDedicated technical support team available onlineBuy printers at HP AppleThe Apple Store mainly sells photo printers. However, there are also some third-party options available including the HP Tango X laser printer.Free shipping on all ordersShop refurbished products at discounted pricesTrade in old devices and put the credit towards your new purchase JB Hi-FiAs one of Australia’s largest retailers, JB Hi-Fi is a go-to store for all your electronics needs. Not only does it stock a large selection of printers, but it also runs weekly deals that can help you save some serious cash.Price match guaranteeExpress delivery availableClick and collect available OfficeworksAs well as selling stationery and electronics, Officeworks also stocks plenty of home essentials. Choose from individual toilet paper rolls or bulk packs here.Free shipping on orders over $55Afterpay available on orders over $55Click and collect availableWhich of these retailers offer free delivery?eBay: Free on eligible items with eBay Plus membershipAmazon Australia: Free on eligible items with Amazon Prime membershipThe Good Guys: Free shipping on orders over $55Catch: Free delivery with Club Catch membershipOfficeworks: Free delivery on orders over $55Kogan: Free on eligible items with Kogan First membershipHP: Free delivery on orders over $50Apple: Free on all ordersHow much do printers cost?Some printers cost less than $40 brand new, which makes you wonder how the manufacturer could possibly be turning a profit. The answer is ink – and its ongoing costs should be factored into your buying decision. Printer ink ranges in price from a few dollars per cartridge to hundreds of dollars for a complete toner set. Before purchasing a printer, research the type of ink cartridge it uses and how much they cost. Also check if the cartridges are readily available at the places you shop.As a general rule of thumb, you don’t need to spend more than $150 for a good quality home office printer. If you are printing at large volumes or require high quality prints, you may need to spend a bit extra, however. Inkjet printers vs laser printersThe two main types of printer are inkjet and laser. Inkjet printers use liquid ink to produce high quality images, including photographs (although this also depends on the model’s print resolution, typically measured in ‘dots per inch’ or ‘dpi’.) Laser printers use powdered ink combined with laser beam technology, which makes them better suited for text and graphs. Inkjet printers are more versatile but laser printers are faster. If you need to print lots of text-based documents for work and don’t care about photo quality, consider a laser printer. With that said, inkjets are perhaps better suited for families and they are also cheaper at the entry level. Some manufacturers use propriety printing technology or other methods, including solid ink and pour-in ink bottles. If you are considering one of these models, carefully consider how much the ink costs and whether it’s readily available. Multifunction printersA multifunction printer, or MFP, combines multiple office devices into one machine. This will typically include a fax, photocopier and scanner in addition to the printer. MFPs are usually more expensive than standalone printers, but there are some budget-friendly options available. For example, the HP Deskjet 2621, which lets you print, copy and scan documents, can be purchased for under $100 at Amazon.Important printer features and functionsOther printer features to consider include the maximum print size (do you need larger than A4?), print speed (do you need lots of pages printed quickly?), LCD displays (do you want help with troubleshooting?) and inbuilt Wi-Fi. As with any tech product, extra features usually results in a higher price tag, so carefully consider the type of functions you’ll actually need.

