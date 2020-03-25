where-to-buy-personal-protective-equipment-online-in-australia

Due to recent events, many stores are experiencing a shortage of certain products. Be aware that many retailers may currently be out of stock, have longer shipping times than usual or be charging above-average prices. Remember that stockpiling items isn’t actually necessary right now and that over-buying can leave others vulnerable.Whether you work on a building site or in a hospital, there are plenty of careers that require the use of protective gear. As it can be quite expensive though, we’ve rounded up a list of online retailers that stock a wide selection of equipment at great prices.From safety glasses to face masks, you’ll find everything you need to stay safe at work at the sites listed below.1. Amazon AustraliaAmazon is known for having some of the most competitive prices on the market, making its range of PPE gear worth a look in. It also lets you view customer ratings before you shop, so you can be assured that you’re getting quality equipment every time you shop.Free delivery on millions of eligible items with Amazon PrimeEasily compare prices on similar productsHuge product rangeGo to Amazon Australia websiteView coupon codes for Amazon Australia2. eBayeBay is known for stocking just about everything, including a huge range of PPE gear. From masks and coveralls to safety glasses and hi vis wear, you’ll find what you’re after here.Free shipping on millions of eligible items with eBay PlusHuge range of products on offerNew products added dailyGo to eBay websiteView coupon codes for eBay4. Totally WorkwearAs the name suggests, Totally Workwear has all your work and PPE needs sorted. Choose from a wide range of quality work boots, gloves, glasses and skin protection gear here.Free shipping on orders over $100Returns accepted within 30 daysEmbroidery services availableGo to Totally Workwear website5. BunningsBunnings is a go-to retailer for all your work and safety equipment needs such as gloves, hi vis vests, respirators, safety glasses and more.Price-beat guaranteeClick and collect availableZip Pay availableGo to Bunnings website6. Seton AustraliaKnown for its workplace and industrial safety products, Seton is a great place to check for protective gear like goggles, gloves, hard hats and performance earmuffs.Free delivery on orders over $49Fast deliveryFree gift with orders over a certain amountGo to Seton Australia website7. RSEA SafetyRSEA Safety is dedicated to protective workwear. Offering a range of work boots, protective eyewear, protective headwear, hand protection and more, the retailer will have you kitted out in no time.Free delivery on orders over $100Free Click & CollectUnopened items can be returned within 14 daysGo to RSEA Safety website8. WorksceneFrom shoe covers to flame resistant overalls, Workscene has the safety gear to suit any occupation. It also offers same day dispatch, helping you to get your gear faster.Free shipping on orders over $99Same day dispatch on orders placed before 3pm AEST (if in stock)Afterpay availableGo to Workscene websiteWhich of these retailers offer free delivery?Amazon Australia: Free on eligible items with Amazon Prime membershipeBay: Free on eligible items with eBay Plus membershipOZSALE: Free on eligible itemsTotally Workwear: Free on orders over $100Seton Australia: Free on orders over $49RSEA Safety: Free on orders over $100Workscene: Free on orders over $99

