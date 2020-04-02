where-to-buy-laptop-stands-online

A laptop stand is a great, cost-effective way to improve your workplace productivity and posture. It can be used on a range of work environments, including tables, desks, standing desks and most surfaces around the home. Here are the best places to buy cheap laptop stands online.Where can you buy a laptop stand online?AmazonAmazon has one of the largest laptop stand ranges in Australia, with hundreds of different models from every major manufacturer. You can also find handcrafted wooden options from third-party merchants. Prices start at under $12.Free delivery on eligible items with an Amazon Prime membershipExpress delivery available24/7 customer serviceEasy returnsBuy a laptop stand at Amazon eBayeBay has an extremely user-friendly dedicated laptop stands portal with dedicated sections for most major laptop brands. There’s also a “universal” section. Prices start at under $10.Free delivery on eligible items with an eBay Plus membershipNew products added dailyShop by guaranteed delivery dateBuy a laptop stand at eBay KoganKogan sells its own branded laptop stands in a variety of different shapes and sizes. Unusually for Kogan, the emphasis is on expensive, high-end models. If you want a tricked-out laptop stand with lots of premium features, this is the place to shop. Prices start at around $35.Free delivery on eligible itemsExclusive discounts and free delivery on all items with a Kogan First membershipEarn and use Qantas Frequent Flyer PointsBuy a laptop stand at KoganCatchCatch offers a wide range of laptop stands from most major brands including Microsoft, Logitech, Corsair, Kensington and Apple. Prices start at $12.Try out Club Catch for free for 30 daysClub Catch membership gives you free delivery options for an annual subscription feeExpress delivery options availableBuy a laptop stand at Catch GrouponOnline deals site Groupon sells a range of laptop stands suitable for business and gaming. If you also need a mouse, combo packs are available. Prices start at $14.95.Exclusive deals and couponsHuge range of categoriesDownload the mobile app for daily dealsBuy a laptop stand at Groupon AppleApple sells a range of laptop stands for iPad and Mac devices, including the so-called “Magic laptop stand”, which features wireless connectivity and a built-in rechargeable battery that lasts up to a month. You can also get third-party laptop stands from Apple’s partners.Free delivery on all ordersShop refurbished products at discounted pricesTrade in old devices and put the credit towards your new purchase OfficeworksAs its name implies, Officeworks stocks plenty of home office hardware including all major laptop stand types.Free delivery on orders over $55Afterpay available on orders over $55Click and collect available

Which of these retailers offer free delivery?Amazon: Free delivery on eligible items with an Amazon Prime membershipeBay: Free delivery on eligible items with an eBay Plus membershipKogan: Free delivery on eligible items and with a Kogan First membershipCatch: Free delivery with a Club Catch membershipApple: Free delivery on all ordersOfficeworks: Free delivery on orders over $55How much do laptop stands cost?Laptop stands range in price from around $10 to several hundred dollars, depending on their construction and the type of materials used. For most users, anything over $40 is probably overkill.Laptop stand important featuresIf you suffer from neck or back pain while using your laptop, make sure to choose an adjustable stand. This will allow you to get the height just right for optimum comfort (but please seek professional advice if pain persists).Other features to consider include additional shelving, inbuilt USB ports, cooling fans, cable management slots and the colour. Just be aware that extra features typically result in a higher price tag, so only get the ones you really need.

