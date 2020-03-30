where-to-buy-kn95-masks-online-in-australia

Due to recent events, many stores are experiencing a shortage of certain products. Be aware that many retailers may currently be out of stock, have longer shipping times than usual or be charging above-average prices. KN95 respirators are particulate-filtering masks that have been performance standard tested in China. Similar to the Australian standard version, the P2 mask, KN95 masks are used to filter out around 95% of airborne particulates and are often used to help stop the spread of disease.With the current outbreak of COVID-19, many people are now looking to invest in filtration masks, however, it is important to know when to use one. According to the World Health Organisation, you only need to wear a mask if you have contracted the virus or are caring for someone who has it.If you fall into either of these categories, you’ll find a range of KN95 masks available at the below retailers.1. eBayYou can find just about anything on eBay, including a selection of KN95 masks. With a range of options listed by third-party sellers, it also makes it easy to compare products and prices to get the best deal.Huge selection availableFree delivery on some items with eBay Plus membershipDifferent colours and designs availableGo to eBay websiteView coupon codes for eBay3. KoganFrom 5 packs to 50 packs, Kogan makes stocking up on KN95 masks easy. Several products are also eligible for fast delivery, so you can get them even sooner.Free shipping on eligible items with Kogan First membershipFast dispatch available on most productsAfterpay availableGo to Kogan websiteView coupon codes for KoganWhat’s the difference between a P2, FFP2, KN95 and N95 face mask?According to 3M, a company that manufactures the filtering face-piece respirators (FFR) masks, although P2, FFP2, KN95 and N95 masks are similar, there are slight performance differences which you can see outlined below.Depending where you are in the world, different face masks are common. For example, in the United States, N95 are common, while in Australia and New Zealand they’re likely P2 masks.Source: 3MWhen should or shouldn’t I wear a face mask in Australia?According to the Australian Department of Health and the World Health Organization, the people who will benefit the most from use of a face mask are those who are already sick and healthcare workers who have close contact with sick people.Masks are most effective when used in combination with frequent hand washing or use of an alcohol-based hand sanitiser.You can find out more information on when and how to use masks here on the World Health Organization’s site.Which of these retailers offer free delivery?eBay: Free delivery on eligible items with eBay Plus membershipAmazon Australia: Free delivery on eligible items with Amazon Prime membershipKogan: Free delivery on eligible items with Kogan First membershipAliExpress: Free delivery on select items

Lauren Chaplin is a shopping writer for Finder, covering the latest in fashion, home, tech and beauty news. She has a penchant for 50’s style pin-up, but can still be relied on to know all about the latest fashion trends. She has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of South Australia.