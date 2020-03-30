where-to-buy-ds2-and-dl2-masks-in-australia

The World Health Organisation recommends wearing a face mask if you’ve tested positive for COVID-19 or if you are a healthcare professional treating patients with a suspected COVID-19 infection. There are several types of masks available in Australia.What are DS2 and DL2 masks?DS2 and DL2 are Japanese standards for dust masks. DS2 and DL2 masks are disposable and consist of a filter, facepiece and headband. They filter the air as you inhale and release exhaled air through an exhalation valve.Both masks filter over 95.0% of particles. The only difference between the masks, is the method used to test their filtering efficiency.DS2 masksTested using solid salt (sodium chloride)Filters more than 95.0% of airborne particleDL2 masksTested using liquid dioctyl phthalateFilters more than 95.0% of airborne particlesCan I get DS2 and DL2 masks in Australia?While you can technically order DS2 and DL2 masks online from Japan, they’re not widely availably. It’s much easier to find the Australian equivalent, P2 masks.P2 masks offer the same level of protection and filtration and are much more widely used in Australia.

