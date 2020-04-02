where-to-buy-computer-keyboards-online

If you are currently working from home due to coronavirus, a good quality keyboard can be a great way to improve your productivity. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your PC’s existing keyboard or you need to connect to a keyboard-free tablet, there are plenty of affordable options at online stores like Amazon and eBay. Here’s where to get the best deals.Where can you buy keyboards online?AmazonAmazon has one of the largest keyboard ranges in Australia, with hundreds of different models from every major manufacturer. Prices start at under $12.Free delivery on eligible items with an Amazon Prime membershipExpress delivery available24/7 customer serviceEasy returnsBuy keyboards at Amazon eBayeBay has an extremely user-friendly dedicated Keyboards & Keypads portal that lets you search by brand, connectivity type or popularity with customers. You can regularly find keyboards for under $20.Free delivery on eligible items with an eBay Plus membershipNew products added dailyShop by guaranteed delivery dateBuy keyboards at eBay The Good GuysConsumer electronics store The Good Guys sells a range of keyboards suitable for business and gaming. If you also need a mouse, combo packs are available from Dell, Logitech and others. The Good Guys also offers a price match guarantee. Prices start at $19.Free delivery on orders over $55Frequent dealsClick and collect availablePremium delivery option includes unboxing and connecting the productBuy keyboards at The Good Guys Bing LeeConsumer electronics store Bing Lee has a range of Logitech keyboard models available, including wireless and mechanical options. Prices start at just $12.Price match guaranteeTwo-hour click and collect availableLive chat available seven days a weekBuy keyboards at Bing Lee KoganKogan sells its own branded products, including mechanical keyboards. You can also buy third-party keyboards from major manufacturers at competitive prices. Prices start at $19.Free delivery on eligible itemsExclusive discounts and free delivery on all items with a Kogan First membershipEarn and use Qantas Frequent Flyer PointsBuy keyboards at KoganCatchCatch offers a wide range of corded and wireless keyboards from most major brands including Microsoft, Logitech, Corsair, Kensington and Apple. Prices start at $14.99.Try out Club Catch for free for 30 daysClub Catch membership gives you free delivery options for an annual subscription feeExpress delivery options availableBuy keyboards at Catch Microsoft StoreMicrosoft is one of the most recognisable names in the computers and electronics market. You can find a range of keyboards at its official store, from Surface Pro type covers to Razer gaming keyboards. Prices start at $49.95.Free delivery on all ordersStudents save up to 10% on Surface devicesClick and collect from the Sydney storeBuy keyboards at Microsoft Store AppleApple sells a range of keyboards for iPad and Mac devices, including the so-called “Magic Keyboard”, which features wireless connectivity and a built-in rechargeable battery that lasts for up to a month. You can also get third-party keyboards from Apple’s partners.Free delivery on all ordersShop refurbished products at discounted pricesTrade in old devices and put the credit towards your new purchase JB Hi-FiAs one of Australia’s largest retailers, JB Hi-Fi is a go-to store for all your electronics needs. Not only does it stock a large selection of keyboards, but it also runs weekly deals that can help you save some serious cash.Price match guaranteeExpress delivery availableClick and collect available OfficeworksAs its name implies, Officeworks stocks plenty of home office hardware including all major keyboard types.Free delivery on orders over $55Afterpay available on orders over $55Click and collect availableWhich of these retailers offer free delivery?Amazon: Free delivery on eligible items with an Amazon Prime membershipeBay: Free delivery on eligible items with an eBay Plus membershipThe Good Guys: Free delivery on orders over $55Kogan: Free delivery on eligible items and with a Kogan First membershipCatch: Free delivery with a Club Catch membershipMicrosoft Store: Free delivery on all ordersApple: Free delivery on all ordersOfficeworks: Free delivery on orders over $55How much do keyboards cost?New keyboards range in price from as little as $12 to several hundred dollars. Unless you’re an avid gamer, there’s no need to spend top dollar on a computer keyboard. A good corded model for the home office shouldn’t cost you more than $50.If you need to buy multiple computer accessories, a bundled package can be more cost effective. These typically include a mouse and an ergonomic wristrest attachment.Extra features and sizeIf you’re willing to spend a bit extra, you might want to consider extra features like spill proofing, backlit keys, dedicated media buttons and ergonomic design. Naturally, you should also decide on what size you need. If you don’t require a numerical keypad or extra hotkeys, getting a smaller keyboard will help to save space on your desk.Corded or wireless?A wireless keyboard will help to reduce cable clutter on your work space. They are also more versatile, allowing you to type on your lap while sitting on a couch, for example. Wireless keyboards connect to compatible devices via Bluetooth. If your PC does not have inbuilt Bluetooth, you will need a dongle/receiver to enable wireless connectivity. For larger wireless keyboards, this is usually supplied in the box.Corded keyboards connect to your device with a physical cable, usually via USB. (Older models use PS/2 connectors but these aren’t compatible with tablets or laptops.) Entry-level corded keyboards are generally less expensive than their wireless equivalents. On the downside, they require you to give up one of your USB ports, which are usually in short supply on modern laptops. For this reason, we recommend getting a USB hub. Read our buying guide for USB hubs.Membrane vs mechanicalMembrane keyboards are the most common keyboard type on the computer market – nearly all laptops and PC desktops come with them. As the name implies, they comprise of a plastic membrane attached to a single plastic keytop for typing. Membrane keyboards aren’t as accurate as mechanical keyboards and they don’t last as long, especially at the lower end of the market. On the plus side, they are lightweight, less noisy and cheaper.Mechanical keyboards contain dedicated spring-loaded switches underneath each key. They provide a higher degree of accuracy than traditional keyboards, tend to have a longer lifespan and can be customised with new keys. However, they are considerably more expensive, with prices starting at around $100. Some versions are also quite noisy during typing.You can learn more about the difference between mechanical, membrane and other keyboard types in our in-depth comparison guide.

