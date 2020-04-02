where-to-buy-alkaline-water-online-in-australia

With a higher pH level than ordinary tap water, proponents of alkaline water claim that drinking it can offer a wide range of health benefits, including everything from preventing a range of chronic diseases to slowing the ageing process.While the jury is still out on the veracity of many of these claims, alkaline water is now stocked by an increasing range of mainstream retailers. Here’s a few that will let you order it online. AlkalifeWoolworthsColesCuro 1. AmazonWhether you’re looking for bottled alkaline water, filtration systems or purifiers, you’re spoiled for choice on Amazon.Free shipping and returns on millions of items for Amazon Prime customersHuge range of products to choose fromEasy to compare products and pricesGo to Amazon websiteView coupon codes for Amazon Australia 2. eBayThis popular online marketplace features listings for bottled alkaline water, filters, purifiers and more.Extensive range of productsBuy in bulk and saveFree shipping and returns on millions of items for eBay Plus customersGo to eBay websiteView coupon codes for eBay 5. AlkalifeIf you’d like to buy direct from a producer, Alkalife sells its range of bottled alkaline water online.Founded in 2002100% Australian ownedAlso available from a variety of stockists 6. WoolworthsWith alkaline water in bottle sizes ranging from 600mL to 10L, Woolworths offers plenty of choices when you need to fill your fridge.Wide range of bottle sizesHome delivery available 7 days a weekFree delivery on orders over $300 7. ColesNational supermarket chain Coles makes it easy to stock up on alkaline water when you fill your trolley for your weekly online shop.Home delivery available 7 days a weekFree delivery on orders over $150Click and collect also available 8. CuroCuro Alkaline Water sells its products direct to consumers through its online store.Buy in bulkFree shipping available100% satisfaction guarantee

Which of these retailers offer free delivery on alkaline water?Amazon: Free shipping on eligible items for Amazon Prime customerseBay: Free shipping on eligible items for eBay Plus membersWoolworths: Free delivery on orders over $300Coles: Free delivery on orders over $150Dan Murphy’s: Free shipping to metro areas on orders over $300Curo: Free shipping available

