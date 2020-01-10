where-to-buy-a-home-in-the-uk-if-you’re-a-first-time-buyer

Getting on the property ladder as a first-time buyer is notoriously difficult, unless you happen to have a few grand stashed away in your savings account or can ask the Bank of Mum and Dad to help with the deposit.

Research from last year by Santander Bank revealed that just one in four young people under the age of 34 will be in a position to buy a home by 2026 – which isn’t comforting news.

However, that doesn’t mean it’s impossible.

One man retired at the grand old age of 24 with £578,132 in the bank, a feat he managed by saving every penny, as well as purchasing cheap homes, doing them up and selling them for a profit.

It’s not a bad plan, given property values tend to rise over time – but this can vary depending on what kind of home you’ve bought and the state of the property.

Of course, there are also external factors such as the general state of the property market, which is affected by current events (here’s looking at you, Brexit).

Above all, it’s about location, location, location – especially if you want to secure a mortgage.

‘For prospective homeowners, finding a property in the right location can be as important as other considerations such as price,’ Kevin Roberts, director at Legal & General Mortgage Club, tells Metro.co.uk.

‘Crucially, for those buying their first home, the location of the property may also affect their ability to secure a mortgage.’

Choosing a good area could reduce the deposit required – meaning you can put the rest of the savings towards paying off the mortgage and get a better deal or even use it on furniture for your new home.

‘And there is more good news,’ Kevin adds.

‘With interest rates on high loan-to-value mortgage products continuing to fall, borrowers can access great value finance with deposit amounts as small as 5% of the value of their property.’

If you’re one of those lucky souls who has managed to scrounge up a deposit, do your research before signing the dotted line.

We find out where you should invest your money in 2020, so that you can embark on your first-ever property journey and, hopefully, score a good deal.

Where to buy a home in the UK if you’re a first-time buyer

You’ve got the cash and you’re ready to spend it – but where?

Start by mapping out your property future and ask yourself some tough questions.

Will you be living in the house or do you plan to rent it out – and if you do, can you afford both the mortgage and your own rent? Does it need to be close to your workplace? Is this your forever home or do you plan to sell and get something bigger in the next few years?

Make a list of what is important to you and which aspects you’re willing to compromise on: proximity to nature, a garden, city life, a local pub around the corner – all of this stuff matters.

Even if you’re planning on eventually selling the property, things such as local amenities and the availability of public transport can affect the value of the house/flat.

Now it’s time to shop.

Locations will lose and gain popularity over time, but at the moment, it appears young people are headed to Coventry, according to one source.

Property buyer Good Move analysed data from the Office for National Statistics and found that the city in central England is a hotspot for people aged between 18 to 34 years old.

Other areas that topped the list included Bath and Somerset, Exeter, Canterbury and West Lancashire, which along with Coventry have seen the biggest increase of this age group buying homes.





Top areas to buy a house in London But ‘what if I want to live in London’, we here you say. Prices are substantially higher in the capital, but there are up-and-coming areas that offer lower prices and could become good investments for the future, Andrew Groocock, regional partner at Knight Frank, tells us. Here are his top tips on areas to consider in London: Deptford (if you have been looking in Bermondsey / Shad Thames / London Bridge but are priced out)

Whitechapel (if you are priced out of Canary Wharf / Aldgate / Shoreditch)

Finsbury Park (if you are priced out of Crouch End / Islington / Highbury)

Acton or Ealing if you are priced out of (Chiswick / Holland Park)

Brentford (if you are priced out of Richmond / Chiswick / Kew)



Andrew recommends that first-time buyers explore the areas for themselves, and to look for pockets within areas with better value.

‘Buy the worst house on the best street!,’ he says.

‘Look at neighbouring areas that are adjacent to areas you like but are priced out of. Work out what is really important to you. People often discount properties because they are on the ground floor, but they tend to be cheaper and give you better access to outside space, so don’t discount without viewing.

‘Similarly look at lower ground, people assume them to be dark, but with modern building techniques there are clever design features to make places benefit from natural light even when subterranean.

‘New transport links are of course attractive and will add value in the long term, the earlier you get in the more uplift you are likely to see!

‘Look out for changing shops on the high street. Look for delicatessens, wine shops, gastro pubs etc. as these are all signs of a changing neighbourhood and people moving in with more disposable income.’

Look for homes in Greater London or neighbouring towns

However, Cauvery Nanaiah, senior director at the international property group Strawberry Star Homes, recommends looking outside of London and commuting into the city instead.

‘Rather than waiting years to get on the ladder in London, it makes a lot of sense for young professionals to look at affordable and well-connected commuter hubs, like Luton and Harlow,’ Cauvery says.

‘Check that the commute is right for you, and aim to purchase something at a price that can be met by your earnings. Look at areas where regeneration is happening; so not just new developments, but new shopping centres, amenities and train stations.

‘Naturally, your one bedroom flat will not be your forever location, but by choosing a peripheral area that is on the up, you are much more likely to see better capital appreciation and will therefore have more money to go up a step on the ladder when the time is right.’

Top of the list? Luton.

‘Luton is very much a promising destination, having recently received a £1.5billion regeneration programme that will see it blossom in years to come,’ he says.

‘Infrastructure improvements, like the new Luton Bypass and the £225million Luton DART, has been slowly attracting a steady stream of young professionals from London looking for value for money.

‘It is not just housing, shops and restaurants springing up here; thanks to the Luton Investment Framework, the creative revival of the Hat District will support developing start-ups and entrepreneurs for years to come.

‘As such, it’s one of the top 10 best buy-to-let areas in the UK of 2019, and buyers in the area have already started to reap the benefits of fantastic capital growth.

‘We are predicting Luton to grow in rental yield over the next three years from 6% to over 8.5%, significantly higher than much of London.’

James Holmear, sales director at Redrow’s Greater London region, agrees that outer boroughs have a higher level of affordability and could be a good choice for those who are priced out of the capital.

‘On the ground we have seen significant interest from first-time buyers at our developments in Southall, Colindale and Harrow,’ he tells us.

‘Properties here represent value for money when compared to the rest of London and offer very attractive commuter links, with all areas boasting links to Zone 1 and the City in under half an hour.

‘The upcoming arrival of Crossrail is set to cut journey times even further in up-and-coming west London locations such as West Drayton and Southall.

‘Major investment into regeneration and development in these areas is having a demonstrably positive impact on long-term house price growth.

‘High levels of new build home construction in these areas means there’s plenty of choice for first-time buyers with many offering incentives schemes such as Help to Buy.

Savvy first-time buyers should buy in these areas now to make the most of the growth potential.’

When consulting with estate agents and property groups about where to buy a home, keep in mind that while they are experienced and can give very valuable advice, they are also looking for a sale.

It’s always worth getting more than one opinion before you hand over your hard-earned cash.

Trust your gut and do more research if you’re unsure; compare property prices in the same area, look at different mortgage deals and negotiate where possible.

Also, why not have a chat with the people who live on the street you’re interested in?

Even if they don’t end up sharing any valuable financial info, this might be your future neighbours (and you might have to live next to their loud dog, blaring music, fussy teenagers, basement drug den – you never know – for years to come).

The process of getting a house can be incredibly stressful, but don’t forget to have fun.

You’re about to get on the property ladder – this is the DREAM.

Just avoid buyer’s remorse best you can, and make sure that your home becomes an investment – not a liability.

