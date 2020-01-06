where-might-tom-brady-play-next-season?

Two decades of NFL brilliance may have come to an end Saturday night, when the Patriots lost, 20-13, to the Tennessee Titans in their first-round playoff game.

The postgame news conference brought with it plenty of questions about the future.

“I don’t know what the future looks like, so I’m not going to predict it,” Brady said after the loss.

But he did provide some clarity when asked about retiring.

“I would say it’s pretty unlikely, hopefully unlikely,” Brady said.

There is still a good chance Brady is back as the Patriots’ starting quarterback next season. The team has no obvious successor, having traded backups Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett, both current NFL starters, in the recent past. Despite this season’s disappointing finish, New England still has a chance to be a Super Bowl contender next season, particularly if it addresses issues along the offensive line and in the receiving corps.

But there is also a realistic chance that Brady and New England could part ways after 20 seasons together. The Patriots would likely have to pay between $25 million and $35 million a year to keep him, and Brady has been noncommittal over the past year about his desire to remain with the team moving forward.

If Brady, who is a free agent for the first time in his career, truly decides to test the open market, which teams could make sense for him? Let’s take a look at the top options:

Indianapolis Colts

General Manager Chris Ballard said the jury is still out on Brissett, who took over after Andrew Luck’s surprise retirement and is on a two-year, $30 million contract. It’s already being speculated that Philip Rivers, a free agent after a disappointing season for the Los Angeles Chargers, could end up in Indianapolis. Colts coach Frank Reich was Rivers’ quarterbacks coach in 2013 and his offensive coordinator in 2014 and 2015.

Brady would also make sense as a short-term option in Indy, and in many ways, the Colts could offer him what he was missing from the 2019 Patriots. They have one of the best offensive lines in football. Marlon Mack is a Pro Bowl-caliber running back. Jack Doyle is a solid tight end. T.Y. Hilton is one of the NFL’s best wide receivers. Ballard continues to build a talented defense. With Brady, they would be an AFC contender.

– – –

Los Angeles Chargers

If the Chargers let Rivers walk, they would need a new starter as they move into a new stadium. Brady could be the attraction that sells tickets, something that hasn’t happened since the Chargers moved to Los Angeles.

Brady to the Chargers may not have the same impact as LeBron James going to the Los Angeles Lakers, because Brady will be 43 next season and there is no comparing the two fan bases, but it would bring instant credibility to the Chargers. He would have Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and Hunter Henry as his main targets. The Chargers would need help on the offensive line, but it could be an interesting fit.

– – –

The team that hires Josh McDaniels

The Patriots’ offensive coordinator will interview with the Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers, and New York Giants this week, and some believe he is the leading candidate for the Browns and Panthers.

McDaniels might have a hard time selling a quarterback change in Cleveland. The Browns have Baker Mayfield, and even though Mayfield had a horrible season, he was the first pick in the 2018 draft and he’s in the middle of his rookie contract, which gives the Browns salary cap flexibility to add to the roster.

The Giants have similarly invested in a young quarterback, with 2019 sixth overall pick Daniel Jones having an up-and-down rookie season. The Panthers are in the process of deciding whether to move on from Cam Newton, who has seen his career stall due to injuries.

– – –

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins are likely deciding between 37-year-old Ryan Fitzpatrick and a rookie from next year’s draft at quarterback, and former Patriots assistant Brian Flores is Miami’s head coach, so it’s clear why there would be interest in Brady from the team’s perspective.

But I can’t see Brady going for this. The Dolphins are one of the least talented teams in the league, without a single player making it to the Pro Bowl this season, not even as an alternate. Plus, how uncomfortable would it be for Brady to wear a Dolphins uniform after dominating them in the AFC East for two decades?

– – –

Tennessee Titans

It’s pretty clear Ryan Tannehill is the right quarterback for this team. Once he took over for Marcus Mariota, the Titans made a playoff run and beat the Patriots on the road Saturday. They would love to sign him to a contract extension.

But what if they can’t come to an agreement? A short-term deal with Brady might look more appealing. General Manager Jon Robinson comes from Patriots stock. He was hired as a Patriots scout in 2002, two years after Brady was drafted. Brady to the Titans might be the most unlikely scenario, but then again, who would have thought going into this season that Brady might not finish his career as a Patriot?

– – –

Denver Broncos

John Elway struck gold when he went for an aging Hall of Fame quarterback, making it to two Super Bowls and winning one with Peyton Manning. Even though Drew Lock won four of five games as a rookie starter, Elway might be tempted to go after Brady. Lock is under contract for three years. He could learn from Brady, and Brady could give the Broncos a better chance of trying to trim the difference between them and the Kansas City Chiefs. Elway is always in win-now mode.