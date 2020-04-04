where-is-xur-and-what-exotic-items-is-he-selling-this-week?

Heads up! Destiny 2 fans, its Friday, and 12 pm EST on the clock, and it is the time to travel around the four worlds in the game and find the beloved vendor—Xur. Like always, Xur has some fascinating exotic weapons and armors to exchange with you. So, where’s exactly is the Xur this week?

Xur’s recent appearance in the game has been located on Io, in the Giant’s Scar. Xur was at this same place two weeks ago, before moving to the EDZ last week.

So, if you have your legendary shards, then halt the recent in-game experience and head towards the Giant’s Scar. The list of exotic items he has been selling this time are:

Hard Light [Exotic autorifle]

2. Stronghold [Exotic Titan Gauntlets]

3. Orpheus Rig [Exotic Hunter Boots]

4. Contraverse Hold [Exotic Warlock Gauntlets]

Xur is one of the oldest Non-Playing Characters in Destiny 2, and he has been around the game since Destiny. Xur used to sell various exotic weapons, armors, engrams, consumables, and even exotic shards previously in the last edition in exchange for the special coins.

Bungie decided to modify the way of exchanging exotics. In the second installment of the game, Xur used to trade weapons and armors only with Legendary Shards instead of Special Coins. Xur can appear in any of the game’s areas across the four worlds, but the player claims that Xur mostly arrives in the EDZ and Io. Xur appears every week on Friday at 12 pm EST and hangs in the same place until Tuesday at 12 pm EST.

Xur will be at Io until the next weekly reset scheduled at 12 pm EST on 8 April 2020, when a various aspect of the game changes or resets.