where-is-wuhan-in-china,-where-coronavirus-started?

China has quarantined the city of Wuhan in an attempt to contain the fast-spreading coronavirus.

The virus has claimed 17 lives in China and experts warn as many as 4,000 people may be affected by it – twice as many as they originally thought.

The Foreign Office advised Britons yesterday against all but essential travel to Wuhan city.

Similarly, in an attempt to curb the rapid spread of coronavirus, trains and planes have been banned from leaving the city.

So, whereabouts is Wuhan, and what is its population?

Where is Wuhan in China?

Wuhan is the capital of China’s Hubei province, a landlocked province in central China.

It is built along the Yangtze river, and is around 500 miles west of Shanghai and 690 miles north of Hong Kong.

It is the largest and most populous city in central China although estimates over its population vary.

Local government officials predict the population at 11 million while UN data from 2018 estimates it at 8.9 million.

Either way, its population is dense, which is why authorities are battling to contain it – and fast.

By way of comparison, the UN estimate the metropolitan population of London to be 9.3 million.

Where has Coronavirus spread?

Cases have been confirmed in 13 Chinese provinces as well as Beijing, Shanghai, Chongqing and Tianjin.

US officials confirmed a Seattle man who travelled to Hubei has been diagnosed with the virus, while other cases have been reported in Thailand, Japan, Australia, Taiwan and South Korea.

According to Public Health England, the current risk to the UK population is ‘low’ due to ‘current evidence on the likelihood of cases being imported into this country.’

Precautionary measures have been put into place for all flights landing in the UK from Wuhan, and there are fears the upcoming Chinese New Year, which is to be celebrated on Saturday 25 January, could aide the spreading of the disease.

The virus belongs to the same family of coronaviruses that causes Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which originated in China in 2002 and killed nearly 800 people around the world.

Early coronavirus symptoms include a fever, dry cough, sore throat and shortness of breath.

