where-is-white-house-farm-and-what-murders-happened-there?

The second episode of the fact-based White House Farm is airing tonight.

The mini-series tells the tale of the shocking murder case which saw five members of the same family killed by one of their own.

As we wait for the next instalment to drop, here’s what you need to know about the real White House Farm and what happened there.

What were the White House Farm murders?

The White House Farm murders happened on the night of 6-7 August 1985.

The bodies of Nevill and June Bamber along with their adopted daughter Sheila Caffell and her six-year-old twins, Daniel and Nicholas, were all found by police at the farm.

All five of the family members had been fatally shot.

At first, the authorities believed that Sheila, who had had been receiving treatment for schizophrenia and had spent time in a psychiatric hospital, was the one who committed the murders during a psychotic episode before dying by suicide.

Soon however, it became clear that the evidence did not support that theory.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Jeremy Bamber – Nevill and June’s adopted son – ended up being convicted of the slayings.

His ex-girlfriend gave evidence against him, claiming that Jeremy had been planning the murders in an attempt to claim his inheritance.

He was ultimately sentenced to five life terms behind bars, which became a whole life tariff in 1994.

Where is White House Farm?

White House Farm is located near Tolleshunt D’Arcy – a village in Essex which is roughly 12 miles southwest of Colchester.

After the murders, ownership of the estate and the Bamber family’s land passed to Jeremy Bamber’s cousins.

White House Farm is on tonight at 9pm on ITV.

MORE: What is the story of Aaron Hernandez, subject of new Netflix docuseries Killer Inside?

MORE: Who is White House Farm actress Cressida Bonas and what else has she been in?