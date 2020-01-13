Where is the new Love Island villa – where is the 2020 series filmed?

The first ever series of winter Love Island is underway, bringing some sunshine into your living rooms in the midst of those cold dark January evenings.

Sunday night’s series opener introduced us to the 12 new islanders looking for love in an all-new villa – and an all-new location.

Because while the summer series is filmed in Mallorca, winter Love Island has had to go a bit further afield to find itself some swimwear-friendly weather for the new series.

So just where is the new Love Island villa?

Where is the new Love Island villa?

The new Love Island villa is located in Cape Town, South Africa.

The villa – reported to be worth around £6m – is a lot bigger than the one used in the summer series, with features including a boys’ dressing room, a larger bathroom with twin showers and a hot tub in the hot pink Hideaway.

Other new additions to the villa include the ‘Dog House’ – an area with a pull-down bed where Islanders can sleep if they’ve been chucked out of their own bed.

The villa also features a huge swimming pool and a larger fire pit than usual – which has led to speculation that we could be about to see even more bombshells than usual make their way into the villa.

Meanwhile the bedroom boasts seven double beds, enough for 14 Islanders – which has also sparked suggestions of a twist as the series kicks off.

Laura Whitmore hinted at a potential twist as she gave Richard Arnold a tour of the villa on Friday morning’s Good Morning Britain – and he pointed out that there were enough beds for 14 islanders.

At which point she quipped: ‘Almost like there might be a bombshell happening…’

When is Love Island on?

The series continues on ITV2 on Monday night at 9pm.





