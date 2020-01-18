where-is-the-mallorca-files-filmed?

Sun-soaked BBC One daytime drama The Mallorca Files is here to brighten those cold winter afternoons.

The light-hearted detective series stars Elen Ryhs and Julian Looman as mismatched cops investigating crimes in Mallorca’s privileged ex-pat community.

Viewers will no doubt wish they were there instead of rainy old Britain – so here’s exactly where ‘there’ is…

Is The Mallorca Files filmed in Mallorca?

Yes! Fittingly for a drama set on the Mediterranean island, The Mallorca Files was – in fact – filmed in Mallorca. Palma’s old town, in particular, was used for several of the show’s street scenes.

Did they film on the real Soller train?

Yes! Episode four, titled “Number One Fan”, follows the disappearance of a German supermodel on the famous Soller train – and filming took place on the Soller railway itself.

The Tren de Sóller or Ferrocarril de Sóller runs between the towns of Sóller and Palma, stopping along the way at various smaller towns. It dates back to 1912, and nowadays its vintage trains wind through the mountains carrying passengers (and plenty of tourists) who enjoy the beautiful scenery.

Where did they shoot the airport scenes?

The show filmed at the island’s Palma de Mallorca Airport for several days, where the opening chase scenes were shot for the first episode.

Other scenes in the first episode were filmed at Ses Cases del Virrey, a hotel near the central town of Inca.

What about the bullfighting episode?

Felanitx, a rural town in the southeast of the island, became the back drop for the bullfighting episode, titled “Death in The Morning”.

Where did they film the vineyard scenes?

In episode five, appropriately titled “Sour Grapes”, Miranda and Max head out into wine country to investigate the killing of a dog at one of Mallorca’s most famous vineyards.

This was was set in the beautiful wine region of central Mallorca amongst the vines of Bodegas Oliver Morgagues and Bodegas Ribas.

Where did they film all the luxury villas in The Mallorca Files?

First up is a villa in Clara Blava on the east side of Palma Bay, which was used in the pilot episode. This is where the friends and family of the “murder victim” gather for the wake.

Episode six, “To Kill a Stag”, features an ultramodern villa in Sol de Mallorca, just south of Magaluf.

The wacky home of German designer Otto Caligari in “Number One Fan” is another filming location. This is a modern minimalist property just outside Muro in the northeast of Mallorca.

The final episode features a villa (owned by the fictional Jurgen Kuhl) high up above Calvia in the southwest of the island.

Where do Max and Miranda go cycling?

In “King of the Mountain”, episode two, Max and Miranda go up against each other in a cycling race. The route they take on is Sa Calobra (the Knot) in the mountainous north.

