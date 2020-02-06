Where is the love? Find it at 7 St. Louis Valentine’s Day events

Whether you want to take your special someone on a twilight riverboat cruise or you’re looking to run through the streets in your undies, the options are limitless for St. Louis lovebirds. With lots of kid-friendly events, including Feyza Eren’s “My Funny Valentine” and the St. Louis Art Museum’s “Hearts for Art” tour, the whole family can have fun this February. Even us bitter singletons can drown our sorrows at City Museum’s “Tunnel of Love,” also known as a “Valentine’s Day party that doesn’t suck.”

The Becky Thatcher riverboat

Photo by Suzanne Corbett

Valentine’s Riverboat CruiseWhen 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 14, 4-6 p.m. and 8-10 p.m. Feb. 15 • Where Riverboats at the Gateway Arch, 50 South Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard • How much $55 per person • More info gatewayarch.com/riverboatsThe Riverboats at the Gateway Arch kick off the 2020 season with new winter cruises. The first of three new excursions, including Mardi Gras brunch and St. Patrick’s Day “recovery” brunch, will embark on Valentine’s Day evening. Enjoy a three-course buffet dinner, fully stocked cash bar and live music for slow dancing aboard the Becky Thatcher riverboat. Tickets include a souvenir Champagne flute and one glass of bubbly. Bottles of wine (as well as flower bouquets, balloons and photos) are available for purchase. Reservations are required.

Patrons play arcade games at City Museum.

Photo by Miranda Munguia

City Museum ‘Tunnel of Love’When 7-11 p.m. Feb. 14 • Where City Museum, 750 North 16th Street • How much $20 in advance, $25 at the door (if tickets remain) • More info citymuseum.org/eventsAirbrush tattoos, tarot readings, specialty cocktails and an aphrodisiac tasting menu by Patrice Hill — what more do you need to set the mood for a Valentine’s Day spent at City Museum? At the “Tunnel of Love” art installation and sale curated by Jackson Kissel, City Museum will treat guests (21 and older) to “a Valentine’s Day party that doesn’t suck.” Dead Wax Records STL will spin vinyl in the Vault Room, and Owen Ragland Music will play in the Cabin Inn. City Museum staples skeeball and pinball will be available, of course, and guests will be able to climb and slide in the museum. Enjoy a nightcap next door at the Last Hotel before heading to your room. Food and drinks are not included in the cost of admission.

The Untamed Hearts Valentine’s Dinner will include a three-course meal and a 30-minute session with animal greeters.

Courtesy of St. Louis Zoo

Untamed Hearts Valentine’s DinnerWhen 6-10 p.m. Feb. 14, 6-10 p.m. Feb. 15 • Where The Living World at the St. Louis Zoo, 1 Government Drive, Forest Park • How much $150 per couple (gratuity and tax included) • More info stlzoo.org/eventsNobody wants to share Valentine’s Day dinner with a third wheel, but what if that extra seat is filled by a cuddly animal at the St. Louis Zoo? Enjoy appetizers including bacon-wrapped dates and baked brie at a cocktail hour attended by animal greeters. Then, head into a three-course dinner with entree choices such as New York strip steak, herb-seared salmon and wild mushroom cannelloni. Each table includes a bottle of wine for two, or, for $10 extra, Champagne. For dessert, indulge in a white chocolate raspberry cheesecake before listening and dancing to the live band. Reservations are required and close at 2 p.m. Feb. 5.

Feyza Eren

Courtesy of the artist

Feyza Eren: ‘My Funny Valentine’When 11 a.m. Feb. 15 • Where Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries, 3648 Washington Boulevard • How much $5-$12 • More info thesheldon.orgCelebrate Valentine’s Day with St. Louis native and longtime Sheldon performer Feyza Eren. Eren will perform enduring love songs including “The Look of Love,” “My One and Only,” “I Can’t Give You Anything But Love” and the Richard Rodgers/Lorenz Hart classic “My Funny Valentine” with pianist Nick Schlueter and bassist Ric Vice.

Runners take part in Cupid’s Undie Run in 2019 in downtown St. Louis.

Photo by David Carson, Post-Dispatch

Cupid’s Undie RunWhen Noon-4 p.m. Saturday • Where Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Avenue • How much $40 • More info my.cupids.orgHave you ever wanted to run through the streets while wearing just your underwear? Now’s your chance. Before Valentine’s Day, be a part of Cupid’s Undie Run, a brief, 1-mile fun run in which participants bare it all and run through the streets in their skivvies. The party starts at noon, with the run at 2 p.m. Proceeds go toward finding a cure for neurofibromatosis, a genetic tumor disorder that affects one in every 3,000 births.

The Cattleya Summit View “Primero,” on display at part of the Missouri Botanical Garden’s annual Orchid Show

Photo by Hillary Levin, Post-Dispatch

Missouri Botanical Garden Orchid ShowWhen 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through March 22, 6-8 p.m. Feb. 13 and March 5 • Where Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Boulevard • How much $5 with garden admission; free for members • More info mobot.org/orchidshowBack with a “Mayan-inspired” theme, the annual Orchid Show at the Missouri Botanical Garden will showcase one of the world’s largest orchid collections. This year, members of the American Institute of Floral Designers will present moss-covered mannequins donning lavish botanical headdresses alongside vibrant blooming orchids and tropical flora of Mesoamerica. On Feb. 13 and March 5, the garden will host Orchid Nights, when guests can take in live music and sample libations from local breweries, wineries and distilleries ($20; $15 for members).

Drop a heart at your favorite piece this Valentine’s Day at the St. Louis Art Museum.

Courtesy of St. Louis Art Museum

Hearts for ArtWhen 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Feb. 14, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 15-16 • Where St. Louis Art Museum, 1 Fine Arts Drive, Forest Park • How much Free • More info slam.org/eventsShow some love at the St. Louis Art Museum on Valentine’s weekend by dropping off a free paper heart at your favorite work of art. SLAM will also hold a free Valentine’s Day-themed tour at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 14. Meet at the information center in Sculpture Hall. Reservations are not required.

