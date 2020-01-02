where-is-the-bbc’s-adaptation-of-dracula-filmed-and-where-is-transylvania-in-real-life?

The BBC has got 2020 off to a bloody good start with its new adaptation of Dracula, which thoroughly creeped out viewers when it debuted on New Year’s Day.

The first episode of the three-part drama aired on BBC One last night, bringing with it a naked bloodbath in a convent, twists galore and a cliffhanger of an ending.

The series – or at least a fair part of it – is set in Transylvania, known as the Count’s home – but just where was the series actually filmed?

And where is Transylvania anyway? Here’s what you need to know…

Where is the BBC’s adaptation of Dracula filmed?

While Castle Dracula might be located in Transylvania, those scenes were actually filmed in Slovakia – with the exteriors featuring the same castle as the one that appeared in the 1922 silent horror classic Nosferatu.

The East European nation might have provided a convincing location, but it didn’t come without its challenges – not least having to film the scene in which Dracula breaks into sister Agatha’s convent naked, in below freezing temperatures.

‘We shot the whole thing across three days, I think, and then we came back and did another two days here so it took five days [to film],’ explained star Claes Bang.]

‘I have to say, I was the one who said he should not wear any clothes. I know it’s slightly weird but it was written like that and I think it has an impact that he was there with no clothes on, to some extent.’

The weather caused other hiccups for the production, meaning the first scene had to be reshot due to the amount of snow around.

‘It was what never happens – there was like a magical snowstorm all through. Flakes the size of your hand,’ Mark Gatiss explained.

‘Literally, no-one had stepped on it, it was like Christmas. But the first shot it wasn’t snowing, and we had to go and do it again. It was amazing – beautiful.’

The rest of the production was shot on these very shores, with the interior of Dracula’s castle, as well as The Demeter – the ship which features in episode two – filmed at Bray Studios in Berkshire.

Meanwhile, episode three was actually shot in Whitby in Yorkshire, which where it also takes place.

Where is Transylvania in real life?

Transylvania is actually a region in Romania.

It’s in the central part of the country, and sits close to the Carpathian mountains – home to wolves, lynx and the biggest population of brown bears in Europe – as well as being home to cities including Cluj-Napoca, Brasocv and Sibiu.

The area is popular with tourists, especially for those looking to visit Dracula’s Castle – or, to give it its real name, Bran Castle.

The castle, which was built in 1377, is about two and a half hours drive away from the Romanian capital, Bucharest, and is open all year round.

You can find out more information about visiting at the official website.

Dracula continues on BBC One on Thursday night at 9pm.





