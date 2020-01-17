where-is-sex-education-set-and-where-is-it-filmed?

Sex Education is back with a second season on Netflix and late bloomer Otis will be navigating a whole spectrum of new challenges as he goes into another year at Moordale Secondary.

The story about a boy with all the answers but no desires when it comes to sex thanks to his sex therapist mum, until he gets to know the mysterious Maeve, has returned with its highly anticipated second series.

While things have become strained with Maeve, things are progressing with Ola for Otis in season two, but there’s more than that going down at school, which the synopsis for the new series describes it as: ‘in the throes of a chlamydia outbreak.’

‘Highlighting the need for better sex education at the school,’ it goes on to read before teasing that: ‘new kids come to town who will challenge the status quo.’

Sex Education is primarily set at the fictional Moordale Secondary school.

While the show is British and filmed in the UK, the setting of the school and surrounding area in the show is specifically vague, with Netflix producers intentionally using elements of both British and American school experiences.

One of the show’s stars, Gillian Anderson, explained last year: ‘There is a bit of both worlds, decidedly, in the series, and the aim and the hope is that Americans won’t notice.

‘For instance, the Brits may notice that they are throwing American footballs, whereas the Americans won’t notice that that might be strange for people speaking with British accents.’

She added: ‘The rules are shifting all the time in terms of how an audience receives the shows that they’re watching, what they’re willing to accept and what realms and worlds they’re willing to step into to suspend their disbelief. I think Netflix feels quite strongly that they’ve hit on something with this amalgamation.’

The series is actually filmed in Wales, on location at the University of South Wales’ Caerleon Campus.

Season 2 of Sex Education is available to stream on Netflix now.

