where-is-series-23-of-silent-witness-filmed?

Each new series of Silent Witness sees the team sent off to brand-new locations, and in 2020 there are lots more in store.

According to producer Lawrence Till, series 23 will feature everything from a plane crash to a cryogenics centre, as well as chemical labs and army barracks and idyllic villages.

Here’s what you need to know…

Where was the plane crash episode filmed?

Silent Witness starts off very dramatically this year, with a business jet plunging from the skies and crashing into the trees, tearing itself apart and killing multiple pilots and passengers. It’s such a “big-scale” stunt, in fact, that David Caves (Dr Jack Hodgson) has compared it to a Bond film.

The crash kicks off a double bill called Deadhead. And while our forensics experts team up with the police and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) to work out what happened, there’s also a personal angle for Dr Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox); one of the crash victims is the former US ambassador – who also happens to be friends with her boyfriend, Matt Garcia (Michael Landes).

The plane interior was filmed at Shoot Aviation Ltd in Maidenhead, a facility which handles a ton of the aviation-related scenes you’ll see on TV and in movies – from The Capture to the Kingsman movies to Wonder Woman 84, Cold Feet, the Night Manager, Black Mirror, and many more.

Shoot Aviation Ltd was also used to film the interior of the hangar in Farnborough, where the AAIB’s Jess Fisher (Emma Cunliffe) and her team of experts have collected all the pieces of the private jet and laid them out to help with their investigation.

The actual crash site and the debris field which we see still smouldering when the Lyell team arrive at the scene was filmed around Shoot Aviation HQ in Maidenhead, in nearby fields and woodland.

The episode also includes scenes set in a hotel, which were filmed at the Clayton Hotel on Chiswick High Road in London, and hospital scenes filmed at Guy’s Hospital.

A sequence showing Nikki’s boyfriend Matt at the airport was filmed at Heathrow Terminal 2.

Where is the Lyell Centre filmed?

The Lyell Centre is located in a warehouse at BBC Park Western in Acton, where a permanent set was built seven years ago.

This is now official Silent Witness HQ with the art and props departments based in the building and ready to provide fake blood and cadavers on demand.

We’ll be providing more news on filming locations as series 23 continues…