where-is-ragnarok-set?-netflix-filming-location-in-norway-revealed

Norwegian supernatural drama Ragnarok arrives on Netflix today (Friday January 31) and follows the story of two boys who move to a mysterious new town.

A “coming-of-age drama building on and contributing to a new and surprising angle on Norse mythology,” the series uses picturesque mountains and lakes as its back drop.

And if you find yourself particularly distracted by the stunning landscapes then fear not – they’re real locations you can visit.

Take a look at where Ragnarok was filmed and set…

Where is Ragnarok set?

The series is set in the small, fictional town of Edda – which Netflix describes as being “situated in the grand, breathtaking Norwegian nature.”

The plot revolves around the inhabitants of the town, who are perhaps not all who they claim to be.

And the world around them will face challenges too, with drastically changes including melting poles, warm winters, violent downpours (Sound familiar?).

Where is Ragnarok filmed?

Filming, which began in March, predominantly took place in Odda, in southern Norway.

Known for its stunning views, Odda is nestled in a narrow valley between two towering, snow-capped mountains with the Sandvinvatnet lake on its edge.

With a population of only 5,022 people, the coastal town boasts crystal-clear waters and vast, green mountain ranges – when not covered in snow.

Cruise ships will often stop off in Odda, which is also known for its waterfalls, hiking trails and the fact that the Folgefonna glacier is nearby, along with the Hardangervidda National park, the largest national park in the country.

A number of the show’s stars have posted pictures on Instagram which display Odda’s natural beauty in the background.

Filming also took place on a set.

When is Ragnarok released on Netflix?

The series is available to stream now.