where-is-love-island-filmed?

Love Island fans are no doubt rejoicing at the thought of not one but two seasons in 2020.

However, ITV have had to find a new villa to accommodate the January cast. But where are the two Love Island villas and what is different between them?

Where is Winter Love Island filmed?

In a big change to scheduling, ITV confirmed last year they would be introducing a winter version of Love Island in 2020.

On account of seasonal weather, the producers had to look outside Europe to find the sizzling heat they required.

For the sixth season, the new batch of singletons will find their partners in Eagles Nest in Cape Town, South Africa.

It’s an expansive three story complex which boasts huge rooms and plenty of space to crack on with one another.

What’s more, it’s slightly different to normal seasons as there’s some exciting new features, including a boys’ dressing room, a huge bathroom with twin showers and even a “dog house” for those in trouble.

As ever, the South African villa will be home to fan-favourite sections, including the Hideaway, swimming pool and a terrace so contestants can spy on all the garden action.

It’s currently unknown whether there will be a Casa Amor in Winter Love Island, but it seems the expansive piece of land certainly has space for it.

Where is Summer Love Island filmed?

Love Island’s usual summer series has been located in the same villa since 2017.

The plush accommodation can be found in the Spanish Balearic Island of Majorca.

Although the direct map location is a bit of a mystery, it’s believed the villa is towards the East of the tiny island in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar.

Furthermore, the islanders can expect to sunbathe in peace as it’s roughly an hour and 15 minutes away from the airport.

It’s thought the villa is owned by a German millionaire who rents his home out to ITV every year.

Love Island airs weeknights and Sundays on ITV2