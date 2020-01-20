Love Island’s 2020 series has been with us for a week now – and as we’re all aware there have been a few changes this year.

As well as switching from the summer location of Majorca to South Africa – for the show’s first winter series – we’ve also seen Laura Whitmore take over as presenter from Caroline Flack.

But those aren’t the only differences – as spin-off show Aftersun has moved from Sunday nights to Monday nights, airing after the latest dose of action from the villa.

All of which is certainly keeping Laura busy – but just where is Aftersun filmed?

Here’s what you need to know…

Where is Love Island Aftersun filmed?

While Love Island might be taking place in South Africa, Aftersun is actually filmed much closer to home in London.

It’s filmed, to be precise, at London’s BT Studios in Stratford, East London.

The location means that Laura has quite the commute – dividing her time between Cape Town, where Love Island is currently playing out – and London, flying back and forth on a weekly basis to fulfil her commitments to both shows.

Speaking on Lorraine recently she explained her decision to host the spin-off, amid speculation that boyfriend Iain Stirling – who narrates the main show – would be stepping in.

‘Aftersun is filmed in London and we need Iain here to do the voiceover every single day so I said I’ll take one for the team and host Aftersun,’ Laura said.

“It’s a little bit further than Majorca. Luckily there’s not much of a time difference so jet lag shouldn’t be a problem.

She added: ‘I will get some air miles but I’ll plant some tress to offset my carbon footprint.’

Can you get tickets for Love Island Aftersun?

You can apply for tickets for Aftersun via Applause Store – simply visit their site and choose the date you’re interested in going along.

However bear in mind that applying for tickets doesn’t guarantee you’ll get lucky, as the show’s incredibly popular and there are only so many seats to fill in the studio.

If you are successful, you’ll get an email confirming tickets 48 hours prior to your chosen date.

Audience tickets are free, but applicants have to be aged 18 or over.

Love Island continues on ITV2 on Monday night at 9pm. Love Island Aftersun is on ITV2 at 10.05pm.





