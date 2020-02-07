where-is-locke-&-key-set?-nova-scotia-filming-locations-for-the-netflix-show-revealed

Netflix has launched a new fantasy-thriller series entitled Locke & Key, set in beautiful Nova Scotia, Canada.

Adding to its already impressive collection of original series, the streaming site’s latest project brings Joe Hill’s comic book series to life – and as you’d expect from Steven King’s son, the plot is suitably spooky.

Following the lives of three siblings – Bode, Kinsey and Tyler – as well as their widowed mother Nancy, Locke & Key is about a family dealing with the loss of their father Rendell, and moving back to his ancestral home in a bid to make a fresh start.

On arriving, though, the children discover that far from being an ordinary house, the Victorian mansion is actually full of magic and secrets – not all of which are good.

As Locke & Key lands on Netflix, we take a closer look at the filming locations and stunning scenery which acts as a backdrop to the show.

(Netflix)

Where is Locke & Key filmed?

While the fantasy series is said to be set in the town of Matheson, Massachusetts, it is in fact a fictional settlement.

Luckily for fans of the Netflix show, it is possible to visit the filming locations used in the series.

The majority of filming took place in Lunenburg, which is a port town on the South Shore of Novia Scotia, and in Toronto in Canada.

The house in Locke & Key

(Netflix)

Part of the location’s appeal is that the town is a UNESCO world heritage site.

Thanks to German and Swiss settlers, the architecture is of the coulisse style – with some buildings in the old town dating as far back as the 18th century.

Although the house featured in Locke & Key is mostly CGI, there are plenty of grand mansions in the town of Lunenburg that are similar, which the show no doubt drew inspiration from.

The scenery

Actress Darby Stanchfield, who plays Nancy Locke in the show, also shared a short video of the stunning scenery with her 299k Instagram followers.

In the caption, Stanchfield wrote: “Favorite shooting location of the season.”

Lindsey Springer, who is the executive producer on the show, discussed the decision to film in Nova Scotia, saying: “We talked to the film commission, saw a few photos of the area, did a scout and fell in love with it.

“We thought, this has to be the place. It has been.”

Locke & Key season one is available to stream on Netflix now.