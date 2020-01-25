where-is-ken-jeong-on-the-masked-singer-and-why-is-donny-osmond-a-judge-this-week?

The Masked Singer continues this week, with what is sure to cause more furious speculation online from fans.

Who’s under the masks – is it Kelis? Is it Nicola Roberts? Is it really possible that millions of us are tuning in each week to see the likes of Teddy Sherringham singing while dressed up as a tree.

It’s the same wacky story this week with one notable difference – Ken Jeong won’t be on the judging panel, being replaced by American star Donny Osmond.

Why is he not on the show and how long will Donny Osmond be replacing him?

Where is Ken Jeong from The Masked Singer?

Ken wasn’t able to appear on a few shows of The Masked Singer UK.

Responding to Metro.co.uk’s request, an ITV rep said Ken’s absence is down to ‘just scheduling. There were a couple shows Ken couldn’t make.’

It’s understandable – the actor/comedian also judges the American version of the show, performs comedy nights and has been working on films including the Scooby-Doo prequel Scoob! set to be released later this year.

How long is Donny Osmond replacing Ken Jeong on The Masked Singer?

Fellow judge Davina McCall first revealed that Puppy Love singer would be replacing Ken on the panel for two weeks.

Speaking on This Morning, Davina said: ‘Donny came on the panel as a guest as Ken couldn’t make it for two weeks. He was quite tough. He was slightly critiquing. I thought, “Get you, Donny!”’

It makes sense why Donny might have some firm critiques, with the singer having performed on the show himself.

Donny came second to in T-Pain on The Masked Singer USA’s first season, singing under the guise of the Peacock.

The Masked Singer continues tonight at 7pm on ITV1.

