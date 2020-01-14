where-is-callum-from-love-island-from-as-he’s-snatched-from-shaughna-by-eve?

Callum Jones had everyone lolling on last night’s Love Island after introducing (and demonstrating) his favourite sex position, the ‘Butter Churner.’

Could this nugget of information have been the deciding factor for twin Eve Gale, who decided to couple up with him, snatching him away from Shaughna Phillips?

Despite sharing a kiss yesterday, it looks as though Callum has since swerved Shaughna.

So, what’s Callum’s story – where is he from and what is his lure?

Where is Callum from Love Island from?

The 23-year-old builder/scaffolder hails from Manchester.

He describes himself as ‘Energetic, caring and up for a laugh’ and says Megan Fox is his ideal woman.

According to Ladbrokes, Callum is the current favourite to win in the boys category, leading with odds of 13/8.

But if the last five years have taught us anything, it’s that no-one is safe in the Love Island villa.

Find him on Instagram at @_callum_jones.

Who are the Love Island twins coupled up with?

Much to no-one’s surprise, twin Eve picked Callum, much to the visible displeasure of his then-partner, Shaughna.

Jess then picked Mike, snatching him away from Leanne Amaning.

Mike had been previously criticised for flirting with the twins in full view of Leanne.

Love Island airs every night from 9pm on ITV2.

