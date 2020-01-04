'Where Has Sidhu Fled...': Meenakshi Lekhi Over Pak Gurdwara attack

BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi said religious persecution has continued unabated in Pakistan. (File)

New Delhi:

Condemning the attack on Gurudwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan, BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi on Saturday said she didn’t know where Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has fled and questioned whether he will hug the ISI chief after this incident.

Addressing a press conference with BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh, Ms Lekhi said that there have been consistent acts of violence at religious places in Pakistan and minorities have been subject to threats of conversion and rapes for decades.

“There have been thousands of incidents where young girls have been picked up, forcibly converted and married off to Muslim boys while the police, government and other agencies are part and parcel of the process,” Ms Lekhi alleged. The incident shows how minorities are being persecuted, she added.

“The persecution has continued unabated since the creation of Pakistan, resulting in forced migration of minorities into India. This not only justifies the necessity of an act like the CAA but also stresses the need for its immediate implementation. Pakistan now proves that CAA is right and is timely,” she said.

Saying that Nankana Sahib is the holiest shrine for Sikhs, Ms Lekhi said that the incident is equivalent to attacks on Kaaba or Jerusalem.

“I don’t know where Sidhu paaji has fled. Somebody should find out where he is. If he wants to hug the ISI chief even after all this, the Congress should look into it,” Ms Lekhi said.

“Pakistan must know that Sikhs are the offsprings of that soil and continue to have faith and duty towards that soil. They did not migrate and chose to remain there,” she said.