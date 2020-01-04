where-has-connie-been-in-casualty-and-is-she-back-for-good?

Casualty welcomes back a familiar face tonight – but will the ED be happy to have her back?

Connie Beauchamp (Amanda Mealing) returns after a five-month break, during which it was said the character has been dealing with her addiction.

So will Connie be back in Casualty full time and why did she take a break?

Where did Connie go in Casualty?

After five long months, Connie comes back from her break where she has been dealing with her PTSD and drug addiction.

Connie’s break was written into the show because actress Amanda Mealing took time off for back surgery.

She previously told Metro.co.uk on the subject: ‘Oh I will be back! I have been struggling with a serious back problem for 18 months which is in part due to the weight loss – the medication I was taking was suppressing my appetite. So I just had an operation four weeks ago which is why I have been given time off.’

When the character returns, she might not be quite as people remembered her.

Her struggle with PTSD, drug addiction and long absence from work have made her quieter, reserved and watchful – but as she discovers a staff team struggling to come to terms with the recent death of Mason (Victor Oshin), will she be able to step in and help?

The first person she meets is Archie (Genesis Lynea), who played a massive part in Connie’s departure.

Archie doesn’t seem thrilled to see her back – but will the two go back to being foes or is this a new beginning on the ED?

Connie’s return to Casualty airs tonight at 9: 05pm on BBC One.

