where-do-you-get-your-dumplings?

The Chinese New Year on Jan. 25 will begin the Year of the Metal Rat, a sign of new beginnings, wealth, and surplus. What better way to celebrate a new day than with dumplings?

Whether you celebrate Chinese New Year or have recently acquired a passion for the doughy treats, we want to hear about your favorite place in Boston to get great dumplings. Is it a well-known restaurant chain? A newly opened eatery? Or maybe it’s a mom-and-pop shop? We want to know where to get the best dumplings in the city and we’ll publish a list of your recommendations.

Share the name of the restaurant and why everyone should try it in the form below (or let us know on Facebook or Twitter). You can also email us at community@boston.com or in the comments section.