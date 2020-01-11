where-do-prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-get-their-money?

From Prince Philip’s health woes to Prince Andrew’s scandals, it’s been a hard few months for the Royal Family, and with the recent announcement that Harry and Meghan are stepping down, it’s not easing up anytime soon.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced last week that they plan to step aside as senior members of the Royal Family, in a move that’s said to have left Her Majesty ‘hurt.’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in their statement: ‘After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.

‘We intend to step back as “senior” members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen.’

With them becoming financially independent, let’s look at where their money was coming from in the first place, and how much the Royals are worth…

How much is Prince Harry worth?

Going financially independent shouldn’t be too tough for the Prince, as Business Insider report Harry has a rumoured net worth of somewhere between $25 million to $40 million (or between £20 million and £30 million).

Meghan Markle was also expected to have had a net worth of around $5 million (£3.8 million) before marrying the Prince, so the two won’t be too hard-pressed to manage whether Meghan goes back to acting or not.

Meghan made her millions from her career as an actress, starring in the hit US show Suits.

Harry’s considerable net worth is made up from money left to him by his mother, Princess Diana, and money given to him by his father, Prince Charles.

Diana left money for Harry and William in trusts they’d have once they turned 30, as well as her collection of rare and valuable jewellery.

Kate’s engagement ring from William was one of Diana’s left to him, and Harry created a new ring for Meghan using precious stones from Diana’s collection.

What is the Royal Family’s net worth?

Collectively, Forbes reported that in 2017 that the Royal Family were said to be worth around $88 billion (or £67 billion).

They reported the figures calculated from Brand Finance, a business consultancy, who evaluated the worth of the British Monarchy.

The company totals up the crown’s concrete assets as well as the impact of its brand on associated products, like Fortnum and Mason which has the royal seal.

The estimated value of the Royal Family doesn’t include the individual net worths of members.

How do the Royal Family make their money?

Harry and Meghan answered this themselves on their website.

Because they’re currently restricted from earning income of any form, they receive their funds from The Sovereign Grant.

The Sovereign Grant is an annual fund which covers the expenses of the Royal Family.

The revenue generated by the Crown Estate is turned over by Her Majesty to the Treasury who calculate up to 25 per cent of the money and provide this to the Royals.

However, according to their website, this covers about 5 per cent of Harry and Meghan’s expenditure.

The rest comes from Prince Charles, who splits revenue from the Duchy of Cornwall between the ‘Fab Four’ – Harry, Meghan, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

There are reports, though, that the Prince of Wales has threatened to cut off his son and daughter-in-law from receiving anything from the Duchy.

What is the Duchy of Cornwall?

The Duchy of Cornwall is a private estate which was established by Edward III in 1337

The revenues from the estate are passed to the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cornwall (Charles), who uses them to fund his public, charitable and private activities and those of his family.

Sources have told The Times that Harry receives around £2.3 million annually from the Duchy.

How much is the Duchy of Cornwall worth?

In their 2019 audited report, the Duchy of Cornwall was revealed to have net assets of £931 million.

How much is Prince Charles worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Charles is worth $100 million (roughly £76 million).

He is the second richest in the Royal Family, with the Queen coming out on top with an estimated net worth of $530 million (£405 million).

