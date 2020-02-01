‘Where did you sleep last night?’ St. Louis County, city take annual homeless count

1 of 4

“They’re a blessing to us,” said Lakisha Barnett as she gets a backpack filled with hygiene products and a blanket from Victoria Lee, left, and Linda Huntspon during a count of the homeless in Wellston and St. Louis County on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. The annual count, mandated by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), is also designed to help with county decisions on funding and new initiatives. Barnett has been without a permanent home for seven months. Lee, of Our Lady’s Inn, a shelter for pregnant women, and Huntspon, a manager in the homeless services division at St. Louis County Department of Human Services, teamed with a third woman from the Salvation Army to survey the homeless along St. Charles Rock Road. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Linda Huntspon talks with Locando Doss at a bus stop at the St. Charles Rock Road MetroLink station during a count of the homeless in St. Louis County on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. The annual count, mandated by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), is also designed to help with county decisions on funding and new initiatives. Doss, who is homeless, was awaiting a ride to court. Huntspon is a manager in the homeless services division at St. Louis County Department of Human Services. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Lakisha Barnett, right, gets a list of phone numbers for social services from Linda Huntspon during a count of the homeless in Wellston and St. Louis County on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. The annual count, mandated by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), is also designed to help with county decisions on funding and new initiatives. Barnett has been without a permanent home for seven months. Huntspon is a manager in the homeless services division at St. Louis County Department of Human Services. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

“They’re a blessing to us,” said Lakisha Barnett as she gets a backpack filled with hygiene products and a blanket from Victoria Lee, left, and Linda Huntspon during a count of the homeless in Wellston and St. Louis County on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. The annual count, mandated by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), is also designed to help with county decisions on funding and new initiatives. Barnett has been without a permanent home for seven months. Lee, of Our Lady’s Inn, a shelter for pregnant women, and Huntspon, a manager in the homeless services division at St. Louis County Department of Human Services, teamed with a third woman from the Salvation Army to survey the homeless along St. Charles Rock Road. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Teams of volunteers and government workers fanned out across St. Louis County and city on Thursday to perform the annual point-in-time count of the homeless, surveying those who turn up at lunches provided by churches or loiter at gas stations through the day.This year’s tally was unavailable. Last January, St. Louis County counted 487 homeless, though only 27 of that number were what the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development terms “unsheltered” — individuals who are sleeping outside or in a car, rather than in a shelter.The city counted 1,031 individuals in 2019, 53 of whom were unsheltered.The count has to be performed by every municipality that receives funding from HUD. The point-in-time count is coordinated through the city and county’s Continuum of Care collaboratives. Previously, volunteers would go out between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. This year, volunteers performed surveys into the evening. Organizers broke St. Louis County into 13 sectors, with teams of six to 10 volunteers scouring homeless “hot spots.” In the city, more than 80 volunteers, including many veterans, canvassed the city, broken into 20 sections.“I think we learned a lot in the last few years in fine-tuning the process,” Yusef Scoggin, director of the county’s office of family and community services, said. “That’s part of the reason we changed the time frame. This year, we’re going a little longer, which allows time to cover storefronts, coffee shops, even some gas stations where folks might occasionally hang out. It allows time for people to come out from wherever they’re hiding.”The first question on the short questionnaire: Where did you sleep last night? If it’s a place unfit for human habitation, such as out on the street, the person is considered unsheltered. The survey also gathers basic demographic data such as gender, age and race, asks if the individual has dependents, and ascertains if the person is chronically homeless.“We find out what led to that situation (of homelessness), and for some it’s employment, for some it’s illness,” said Linda Huntspon, coordinated entry manager for the county who helped survey the homeless. “We find out what other resources we need to bring to the table, or maybe there are resources out there we need to more effectively advertise.” How accurate is the count? Volunteers use a mobile phone app that ensures no duplication of data, but surveyors won’t go everywhere. Richard LaPlume a St. Louis program director with DePaul USA, helping with the city’s point-in-time count, said volunteers are encouraged to be safe, which might mean not walking into an abandoned building if they’re unsure of the situation.“A lot of outreach workers do this work and know people one-on-one, so they can go into places, especially if they have a relationship with people,” he said.Not to mention, LaPlume said, a few homeless refuse to take the survey.The point-in-time count also provides volunteers with an opportunity to reach out and offer help to unsheltered homeless, Scoggin said.”We don’t want to see anybody out on the streets,” Scoggin said. “When the volunteers are out, I’m kind of at the communication hub, and I get calls from all those out in the community to ensure that after we’ve encountered those unsheltered indivduals, we could offer them services. They could go into an emergency shelter or transitional housing, and if all of those were to fill up, we have overflow.”

