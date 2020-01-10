where-are-prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-living-after-dropping-royal-bombshell?

As the world reels from news Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the royally titled Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are stepping back from their duties, it seems the Royal Family are faring no better.

Harry and Meghan announced on Wednesday they were stepping down as ‘senior members’ of the Royal Family and wish to become financially independent, seemingly without running it past anyone first.

While a Buckingham Palace source said the Royal Family are attempting to find ‘workable solutions’ to the couple’s future roles, Meghan has left Prince Harry to deal with crisis talks.

The former actress-turned-mother has flown back to Canada to be with the Sussexes’ eight-month-old son Archie, who is believed to have been in the care of a nanny and Meghan’s best friend Jessica Mulroney.

Jess was present at the royal wedding and her young daughter Ivy acted as a flower girl on the big day.

Prince Harry and Meghan only returned to the UK on Monday, after a seven-week private break in Vancouver, which saw the couple spend Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s abroad.

Where are Prince Harry and Meghan going to live?

Buckingham Palace said the Royal Family is working ‘at pace’ to navigate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision.

The royals are said to be in talks with multiple governments, which suggests the Sussexes could settle in the US or Canada.

While Meghan was born in the States, where her mother Doria Ragland is based, she also spent some time living in Toronto while starring in TV show Suits.

While there is much talk about the royals’ relocation, the UK will not lose them entirely as Prince Harry and Meghan will split their time between here and North America.

The Sussexes confirmed they will be keeping ahold of their UK residence Frogmore Cottage, which was renovated with £2.4 million of taxpayers’ money before the birth of their son Archie.

The Queen gifted them the five-bedroom home however sources have since claimed the couple could be forced to pay rent to the matriarch on it.

The Berkshire countryside estate is a grade II listed building and was once used to house royal staff.

Frogmore Cottage is one of the number of properties Prince Harry and Meghan have enjoyed, including Nottingham Cottage in Kensington Palace and York Cottage on the grounds of the Queen’s Sandringham Estate.

Prince Harry is not expected to step into the public until Thursday 16, when he will host the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draws at Buckingham Palace.

The engagement was announced earlier in the same day Harry and Meghan dropped their bombshell.

The statement read: ‘After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.

‘We intend to step back as “senior” members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

‘We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.

‘This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.

‘We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.’

MORE: Will Meghan Markle return to acting after resigning from royal duties with Prince Harry?

MORE: Prince Harry ‘warned Meghan how awful royal life would be’ before they got married