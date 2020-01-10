when’s-sex-education-season-two-released-on-netflix?-what’s-going-to-happen?-who’s-in-the-cast?

British comedy Sex Education has been a hit with viewers on Netflix with its heady combination of high school nostalgia, sex jokes and pathos– and now everyone’s desperate to know when series two is streaming and work out what’s going to happen next for the characters of Moordale High School and their families.

The series follows a teenage virgin, Otis (played by Asa Butterfield), whose mother (Gillian Anderson) is a renowned sex therapist.

After the series ended on a cliffhanger of sorts, viewers are keen to know what’s in store Otis and his friends… but what’s the latest news on new episodes?

Here’s everything we know so far about Sex Education series two (warning: contains series one spoilers)

Has Sex Education been renewed for season two?

Yes! Netflix confirmed that season two of Sex Education will be going ahead and that the show will return for eight more episodes.

“The reception to series one has been so exciting,” creator Laurie Nunn explained. “Seeing how people across the world have connected to characters that began as ideas in my head is incredible. I’m hugely grateful to every person that has taken the time to watch the series, and I can’t wait to continue this amazing journey.”

#sexeducation that was amazing….. ???????? when is season 2??? pic.twitter.com/dK2kcUKoKK — Jess Legg (@Jessyarg89) January 20, 2019

Nunn had earlier revealed that she had already begun work on the second series before the renewal was officially confirmed. Given that Netflix typically commissions TV series in batches of two, it’s good to hear that a plan for the new episodes was already well underway.

When will Sex Education season two be released on Netflix?

Sex Education will arrive on Netflix in the UK on 17th January, 2020 at 8am – series star Ncuti Gatwa previously told RadioTimes.com that filming would start in spring 2019.

Netflix duly confirmed on 1st May 2019 that filming had begun, posting a video of the cast reuniting for a first readthrough of season two.

ok it’s official, Sex Education s2 filming has started. here’s to more wanking and more heartwarming moments in equal measure. pic.twitter.com/0NBdJ57MzP — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 1, 2019

What happened in Sex Education season one?

The first series saw Otis (aka ‘Pleasure Master’) grow in confidence, and although his feelings for his sex therapy business partner, Maeve (played by Emma Mackey), weren’t reciprocated (or so he thought…), at the end of the series he does enjoy a kiss with Ola (Patricia Allison), the daughter of his mum’s new sexy handyman (and boyfriend — awkward!).

Maeve, on the other hand, seems lost after realising (finally!) that her boyfriend Jackson isn’t all he’s cracked up to be — but when she decides to make a move on Otis, she catches sight of him and Ola kissing.

if Maeve and Otis don’t get together in season 2 I’m throwing hands #sexeducation — ???????????????????? ???????????? (@RealJustinhulk) January 20, 2019

Meanwhile — and we all totally saw this coming — Otis’s best friend Eric (a scene-stealing Ncuti Gatwa – recently named in the top 20 of the Radio Times TV 100) hooked up with the headmaster’s bad-boy son, Adam (Connor Swindells). However, Eric is left disappointed again after Adam is packed off to military school.

Is #SexEducation renewed for Season 2 already? Because that ending left me high and dry. It cannot end like that. Seriously. @sexeducation — Woo-Ah! (@Randomly_RJ) January 20, 2019

Gatwa told RadioTimes.com that from the moment he read the part in the script where Adam pushes Eric into the lockers, he knew they’d end up romantically involved.

“Oh yes,” he said. “I have to admit I did see it literally from the first moment that Adam pushes Eric into the lockers, I was like, ‘I bet you anything they end up together.’ And lo and behold, by episode eight they’re rolling around those music room floors. I did see it. I thought it was quite exciting.”

He added that eagle-eyed fans also noticed numerous phallic Easter eggs (yes, that’s now a thing) dotted throughout the series with regards to Adam’s crush on Eric. “Adam is weirdly obsessed with Eric actually,” said Gatwa. “He’s always holding something phallic near his mouth when he’s watching Eric. All the signs are there.”

Which cast members will return for Sex Education season two?

Netflix has confirmed that all of the main cast will be returning. This means Gillian Anderson (best known to a slightly older audience as Scully from X-Files) will be reprising her role as Jean, Asa Butterfield as Otis, Emma Mackey as Maeve, Ncuti Gatwa as Eric, Aimee-Lou Wood as Aimee, Connor Swindells as Adam, Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson, Tanya Reynolds as Lily, and Patricia Allison as Ola.

Will there be any new characters and cast in season 2?

Yes, the regulars from season 1 will be joined by a few new cast members – with Sami Outalbali, George Robinson and Chinenye Ezeudu all confirmed. Apparently Ezeudu will play Viv, a super intelligent, multi-talented academic student, who is anything but talented in love, Outalbali will play Rahim a french student who turns heads when he joins Moordale Secondary and Robinson will play Isaac, who creates waves when he moves into Maeve’s caravan park.

So #SexEducation was lovely, funny, gross and would really piss off the professionally outraged so naturally I’m a huge fan. Hurry up with series 2 @NetflixUK pic.twitter.com/l8hZKtMsAV — Jonny Chambers (@imjonnychambers) January 20, 2019

What will happen in Sex Education series two?

Netflix have released some plot details about what’s coming up in the second season, where late bloomer Otis will try to progress with his new girlfriend Ola, while his relationship with Maeve suffers as a result.

Things aren’t any easier for the supporting characters either. Now at military school, Adam will find himself still deeply conflicted by his feelings for Eric, whose boost in self-confidence is getting him more attention at Moordale.

Meanwhile, Jackson finds himself under intense academic pressure from his parents who are desperate for him to succeed.

With all this going on, Moordale Secondary will also be hit with an outbreak of chlamydia, only strengthening the case for better sex education at the school.

Ncuti Gatwa, who plays Eric, told RadioTimes.com he has one very specific wish for his character next season: “I would like for Eric to get better at playing the French horn. I would also like people to know it is the French horn. People often mistake it for the trombone, but it’s not.” You tell ’em, ‘tromboner’!

Is there a trailer for season 2?

Yes, Netflix has released a full trailer and a teaser trailer for the second run of Sex Education, both of which can be found below:

Are there any pictures of season two?

Yes! Netflix has released a range of images for the new series which you can scroll through below…

Season 1 of Sex Education is available to watch in full on Netflix now