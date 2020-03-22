Whenever I try dieting Vs The frustrated Indian driver: Which is your best Ashish Chanchlani's pick?

Ashish has given us healthy laughter each time with his substance. He is one of the predominant YouTube stars, who is well known for his droll satire and adaptable characters played at a solitary hand! It isn’t even remotely smooth to make that prompt move to jobs, it is totally hypnotizing to watch, yet it takes a great deal of time and capability to make those! Ashish’s slapstick comedy is easier to interpret. People are fond of easy and smooth content. Not everyone is Shakespeare, Ashish indeed has the high intellect to break it down to his subscribers so that they don’t feel that the script is going all over their head.

Ashish’s recent uploads Whenever I try dieting, deals with everyday issues with an ordinary foodie, struggling to lose weight every day with their new diet resolution, which fails badly at the end of the day, like of course who could resist those awesome junk dishes, it’s worth to drool over!

The frustrated Indian driver depicts the regular scenes of the Indian traffic and of course Indians. In this video, Ashish typifies the basic instinct of an Indian driver, who gets to deal with the tantrums of the pedestrians and the traffic police as well!

Both the videos will give you a complete, LOL!

Here are they!