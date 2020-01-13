“when-will-we-see-ten-heads-for-one?”:-congress-questions-centre-on-pak

“When will there will a retort to Pakistan’s cowardly acts?” Randeep Surjewala asked. (File)

New Delhi:

The Congress on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the centre over their “silence” after Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT) allegedly beheaded a porter. The party asked when the government will get “ten heads for one” as promised by the PM.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted, “Why is the Modi government silent on Pakistan’s barbarism? Pakistani forces have decapitated an Indian porter, and martyred two soldiers. And prime minister and home minister are silent. The media is also silent.”

“Are stories of martyrdom of Indians at the hands of Pakistan printed keeping the nature of government in power? When will there will a retort to Pakistan’s cowardly acts? When will we see ten heads for one,” he asked.

Pakistan’s Border Action Team is suspected to have beheaded a porter, who was among two civilians killed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district on Friday.