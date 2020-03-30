When Will the New James Bond Movie ‘No Time to Die’ Be Released?

It has been confirmed that the latest James Bond epic, No Time to Die, will not hit theaters for at least another six months in a major blow to fans of the franchise.

Originally slated for an April release worldwide, the producers behind the movie – Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, plus MGM Studios and Universal, have revealed they have now delayed it until November following “careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace,” as explained on BBC.com.

‘Daniel Craig‘ by Glyn Lowe (CC BY-SA 3.0)

All of the promotional duties involving the actors have been cancelled, with the world premiere – originally slated for the Royal Albert Hall in London on March 31 – now abandoned.

No Time to Die, which is the landmark 25th film in the franchise, is also the last to star Daniel Craig as 007. He has already confirmed that he will be hanging up his brogues to pursue other projects.

His nemesis this time out will be Rami Malek, the Oscar winner who starred in the Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, who has been described in the movie’s synopsis as a “mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology,” as we read on UniversalPictures.com.

But even the world-saving powers of Bond have not been enough to halt the delay of his latest outing, and fans of the series will have to wait a little longer yet before they get to see the Englishman don his tuxedo for a final time.

Bond Helping to Keep Casinos Cool

Many of the movie critics that have seen pre-release versions of No Time to Die have labeled it a follow-up, of sorts, to Casino Royale, the 21st entry into the franchise.

That 2006 release acted as something of a reboot to the series, with Bond having to earn his stripes as a secret agent extraordinaire.

The central piece of Casino Royale revolves around a high stakes poker game between 007 and Le Chiffre, played with customary brooding menace by Hannibal actor Mads Mikkelsen.

The eponymous Casino Royale is the host venue in Montenegro, and continues in the heritage of James Bond movies that feature casino action – be it poker, blackjack or 007’s personal favourite, baccarat.

‘Casino Royale’ – Dennis Jarvis via Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

That trend started back in 1962 with Dr No, and Bond has gone on to play on the tables of casinos located all over the world, from Macau and Las Vegas to Monaco.

While it would be erroneous to suggest that the MI6 special agent has been solely responsible for the continued popularity of casino gaming worldwide, the glamor and sophistication of the environments he finds himself in has certainly helped.

The likes of blackjack and roulette are still widely played to this day, and the availability of affordable smartphones and super-fast internet means that many fans of the games can play at sites like CasinoWings.com without having to dress up in their Sunday best like Bond himself. Although, to be honest, 007 could probably get his tech genius chum Q to make him a device that beams him into the casino as a hologram while dressed in his pyjamas on the sofa, in an update to how live casino games are streamed online in real time nowadays…

Daniel Craig’s time as James Bond may be coming to an end, but the series will roll on without him and there’s every chance that his replacement will find themselves bringing the secret agent’s customary cool to the casino environment in the years to come.