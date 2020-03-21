when-will-the-dark-twisted-show-dare-me-get-renewed-for-a-season-2?-check-out-release-date-cast,-plot-and-all-latest-details.

If you are interested in some twisted show with a dark backstory then the USA network show Dare Me is the perfect show to watch right now. While fans loved the show right after its debut from day one, they are eagerly waiting for the second season already.

Is There Going To Be A Second Season For Dark Thriller Tale Dare Me?

While the first season ended on a rather twisted note when Beth revels in her recklessness and somehow managed to get hold of a damning video that threatens to cause chaos in their small, rust belt town. The USA show is loosely based on Megan Abbott’s novel of the same name.

However, the network has still not renewed the show for a second season. So, when it does we will get to know what happened when we saw Hanlon’s hands and phone smeared with blood. The twisted tale is yet to unravel for much more in the second season. Let us look into the details of the show.

Showrunner Has Made Big Revelation About The Upcoming Second Season!

The showrunner of the darl twisted tale, Abbott has spilled some major beans about the chunks of the mystery we follow pretty closely but they only got through about half the book in the first season.

While nothing has been official yet, what is in main focus is the show’s plot between Addy, Beth, and the coach’s POV. The show makers are aiming at digging more under the skin and get more perspective on the other characters and squad dynamics. So, the second show might take up.more from the book for more contents and twists to increase the shock quotient!