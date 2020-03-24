When Will the Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 be available on Netflix? Let’s Find Out.

March 24, 2020
Arthdal Chronicles is a South Korean fantasy web series available on Netflix. It was released weekly from 1 June 2019 to November 2019. Season 1 was a massive hit. It received world wide praise and was critically acclaimed. It currently holds a rating of 8.1/10 at IMDB which I guess speaks for the quality of this web series.

The plot of this mind blowing web series revolves around the legendary land of Arth and witnesses the inception of a newly discovered community in the primeval land of Arthdal. The cast includes Song Joong-ki, Jan Dong-gun, and Kim Ji-won.

Well, let me first explain to you the dissimilarities between the Netflix release and how it released in South Korea as it’s very important.

You would be quite surprised to know that Season 1 on Netflix consists of 18 episodes, whereas things are pretty different in South Korea. Season 1 in South Korea does have the 18 episodes but they are split throughout three long seasons. So technically what we want to know is if there is going to be a fourth season of Arthdal Chronicles, and when it will drop on Netflix.

Is there a possibility of season 2 of Arthdal Chronicles?

We have come to know that there have been several complaints involving the working conditions; the series is known to be one of the biggest budget shows in South Korea till today!

According to reports there were ongoing discussions in South Korea regarding the renewal of the big-budget series. According to the statements by the production house, fans have no choice but to ponder on the fate of Arthdal Chronicles.

If the series does get a season 4(Season 2 on Netflix), you can expect a very alike release patterns which means it would be at least two years until Netflix is able to catch the latest episodes.

